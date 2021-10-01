JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – By the time an Indiana Regional Medical Center patient gets a breast biopsy to detect cancer, she has spent some time with nurse navigator Dena Diehl.
“I see patients when they have the first suspicious screening mammogram,” Diehl said from the M. Dorcas Clark M.D. Women’s Imaging Center at the Indiana hospital.
“I am with them when they get the biopsy results and follow them through the whole process.”
Although the navigator’s job is to help the patient understand each step and connect the patient with the appropriate office, there is also a support component.
“When they first find out, it’s scary news,” Diehl said. “They have someone to reassure them and be with them through the whole process.”
Missie Felton has been a nurse navigator with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s program for six years.
“I have learned a lot,” Felton said from Conemaugh East Hills, 1450 Scalp Ave.
“This job is actually how nursing is supposed to be. I can take the time and build the rapport. You are the advocate.”
The navigators take some of the stress out of dealing with the health-care world, she said.
“I’m the only contact person for that patient,” Felton said.
“There is no confusion. Talk them through it and set up the appointment. I’m with them during the procedure.
“It is very reassuring for the patients. They feel like they know someone.”
As she works each patient through the labyrinth, Felton said she helps each individual understand what is going on and what each step will entail, while trying not to overwhelm her patients.
“Sometimes less is more with information,” she said. “It’s better to just give them what they need to know at the time.
“A lot of them want to talk to us about the procedure. It doesn’t seem as scary then.”
Emily DiLoreto plays a similar role at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at John P. Murtha Pavilion, 337 Somerset St.
As part of the Hillman network’s nurse ambassador program, DiLoreto works with patients who are undergoing radiation therapy or chemotherapy at the Kernville center.
She uses techniques such as aromatherapy, guided imagery and breathing techniques to reduce the anxiety of cancer therapy.
“We are able to offer a holistic approach to cancer,” DiLoreto said at the Johnstown center.
“It helps with stress in conjunction with medical care.”
DiLoreto follows up with patients with education about monthly breast self-exams, ongoing screenings and the risk of lymphedema.
“I enjoy helping them through the journey,” she said.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
