Advances in imaging technology continue to help doctors pinpoint and successfully remove breast cancer in its earliest stages.
When a screening mammogram shows a possible cancer, medical teams can further analyze the area to determine if a biopsy is warranted, diagnostic radiologist Dr. Kristy Wolfel said at Conemaugh East Hills outpatient center.
Three-dimensional mammography, also known as tomography, uses X-ray technology to look through the breast tissue.
“Mammograms are great for finding calcifications, which can be early breast cancer,” Wolfel said.
During further examination, a second mammogram may be ordered along with an ultrasound study, she said.
The imaging modality uses sound waves and can show if the suspected lesion is solid or liquid.
Liquid-filled sacs are less likely to be cancerous.
“We use them in conjunction with each other,” Wolfel said.
Ultrasound is also good as a followup in some patients, said Dr. Lauren Deur, a radiologist at UPMC Altoona.
“With ultrasound, you see more in dense breast tissue,” Deur said at the UPMC Magee Women’s Health Center in Altoona’s Station Medical Center. “Ultrasound supplements the mammogram, it does not replace it.”
Ultrasound is not a screen-ing tool for most patients, but may be used for pregnant women and those under 30 with breast conditions to avoid even the low dose of radiation from mammography, Deur said.
MRI ‘most sensitive’
A third system, magnetic resonance imaging, is used for problem-solving and checking for additional cancer before surgery, Deur said.
“MRI is the most sensitive of those tests,” she said, noting the additional sensitivity can also call attention to areas that are not cancer.
“It has higher sensitivity, but lower specificity,” Deur said.
For those with a higher risk of breast cancer due to a family history of cancer or a personal history of radiation exposure or some childhood diseases, the MRI is used for enhanced screening.
The sensitivity of MRI has allowed women who test positive for BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations to feel more comfortable putting off or surgery to remove both breasts to avoid cancer, breast surgeon Dr. Trudi Brown said at Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center in Windber.
“It came about because we have such good MRI technology,” Brown said. “I have a lot of patients who don’t want the surgery. Instead, we have them get a screening every six months.”
Mammography, ultrasound and MRI systems are all used for performing image-guided biopsies, which have become the dominant method of cancer diagnosis. In each system, the surgeon or diagnostic radiologist uses the image to direct a needle-like tube into the breast and remove a tiny specimen of the suspected cancer for further study to determine the next steps.
Ultrasound ‘easiest’
Since each imaging system looks into the breast tissue differently, the doctor selects the best system for a biopsy based on the characteristics of the suspected cancer and the patient’s comfort, Wolfel said. Ultrasound-guided needle biopsies are the most common.
“Ultrasound is the easiest to use and it’s easiest on the patient,” she said.
At Conemaugh – and soon at Windber – a tiny marker can be placed at the site of the suspected cancer while doing the needle biopsy. The marker is about the size of grain of rice, but directs the surgeon to the precise location when removing the cancer.
At Conemaugh, the SAVI Scout system uses radar to find the marker, which is described as a reflector. Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber is preparing to add the Magseed marker system to its breast cancer arsenal, breast surgeon Dr. Deborah Sims said.
With Magseed, the marker is placed at the site of the cancer.
A magnet system is then used to guide the surgeon to the seed and the cancer.
Without the marker, patients often have to come to the radiology area early in the day of surgery so a thin wire can be placed through the breast and directed to the lesion, Sims said. The patient then goes to surgery with the wire protruding from the breast. The wire shows the location of the suspected cancer for surgery.
But Sims said many patients don’t like having the wire sticking out of their bodies, even for a short time.
In addition, placing the wire on the morning of the lumpectomy can delay the surgery.
“The wire slows down the process,” Sims said. “So the Magseed is very nice for the patient.”
‘21st Century way’
The same magnetic system will be used to locate the lymph nodes to be removed during surgery to check if the cancer has spread, Sims said.
After injecting a metal-based agent into the breast, doctors use the magnet system to detect which lymph nodes collected the most agent. That lymph node is identified as the “sentinel node,” and is removed for further study at the time of the lumpectomy.
The sentinel node is the first lymph node draining the breast and is the first place that cancer spreads.
“If that lymph node is clear, you don’t have to take out any more,” Sims said.
Most often, doctors inject a dye or radioactive agent into the breast and then locate it with radiology equipment.
“This replaces trips to radiology,” Sims said. “It’s the 21st Century way of going.”
Following surgery, the same imaging systems are used to track the progress of chemotherapy and radiation therapy, with more follow-ups to determine if the cancer returns.
