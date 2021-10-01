JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Steve Fabina has always loved puttering in his garage, caring for his prized 1990 Mustang and doing a little gardening.
But now those hobbies take on the important role of mental health therapy for Fabina as he continues cancer treatments.
“In my case, cancer has been more mental,” Fabina said. “You just don’t know what’s going on.”
Fabina said he has drawn on information presented by a Conemaugh Cancer Center’s series of survivorship programs to deal with the anxiety and depression many cancer survivors face.
“It helps if I have good thoughts and can focus on what I have experienced and what others have experienced in life,” he said at his Brownstown home.
Fabina was diagnosed in early 2019 with myelodysplastic syndrome, a group of blood cancers. He continues to receive transfusions and chemotherapy.
The survivorship initiative was launched earlier this year to support cancer patients through all stages of survivorship.
Survivors include everyone who has been diagnosed with cancer at any stage of treatment or remission, program leader Jamie Mack said at the cancer center in Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s Good Samaritan building.
“Survivorship really addresses the needs of the cancer patient and their family and their caregivers,” Mack said.
“We look at things like emotional health, healthy diet and exercise, spirituality and managing pain and other side effects.”
The monthly programs have been capped at about 20 participants a month to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Preregistration is required and there have been waiting lists.
Programs have included art, music, nutrition emotional health, relaxation techniques and spiritual health. The workshops are open to all cancer survivors, family members, caregivers and survivors.
“It’s all that complementary stuff in addition to the actual treatment,” Mack said. “It is supportive in nature, but we are not a traditional support group.”
Debbie Ianarelli, a nurse manager for radiation oncology, also helps lead the survivorship initiative.
She said many cancer patients balk at the idea of a traditional support group.
“Some don’t feel comfortable joining a group,” she said. “We have a more informal environment for people to feel comfortable with.”
In addition to the informational workshops, the initiative has monthly sessions of gentle, mindful yoga to help reduce stress and improve mood.
Fabina attends the workshops with his wife, Mary Ann. Both say they have benefited from the experience.
They particularly enjoyed “Spirituality: Light in the Darkness” with Pastor Scott Klimt of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Richland, and “Kicking the Cancer Blues” with Conemaugh psychologists Richard Putz and Kelly Quested.
In September, survivors visited Trinity Farms Center for Healing in Boswell, for a session of animal therapy with the Trinity’s goats.
Mary Ann Fabina is looking forward to October’s session on Tuesday. The workshop is titled, “Let’s care for the caregiver” and will be led by Ianarelli.
“Caregivers are the ones that are most forgotten in this journey,’ Ianarelli said. “They put their own feelings and needs aside. Many get sick. If they are not able to care for themselves they are not going to be able to take care of their loved ones.
“We are going to help give them ways to cope when they feel anxiety, overwhelmed and depressed.”
Caregivers often experience the same emotions and anxiety as the survivor. That’s why all the sur- vivorship workshops are open to family members and caregivers, Mack said.
“You can’t pour from an empty cup,” she said.
Mary Ann Fabina said she can identify with those emotions.
“I do feel it,” she said. “It’s a big responsibility. I feel like it’s my job to see he gets the right food to keep his nutrition up. We are not dwelling on it, but I want him to live and have a good life.”
His wife also helps him with his medication for chemotherapy, Steve Fabina said.
“She injects me,” he said. “She says it feels like she’s injecting pain, but she’s injecting life.”
Mary Ann Fabina said she draws on her faith for support.
“He is surrounded by prayer all the time,” she said. “I do what I can to keep him up but he keeps me uplifted, too.”
“We’re a good team,” her husband said.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
