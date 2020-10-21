Shannon Marie Wolk, of Tire Hill, remembers a cold winter day in February 2011.
Wolk said she was scheduled for a routine appointment with her gynecologist in Windber when a storm blew in.
“I was going to cancel that day because there was a blizzard,” she said. “But I just called them and told them I was going to be late. Thank God I went. There was a little lump on my right breast.”
It was Lisa Drennen, nurse practitioner, who found the lump and advised her to get testing.
Wolk then went to the Richland Care Center for an ultrasound and her first mammogram at age 39.
“I started feeling a little nervous because I was there a long time,” she said. “Everyone was coming and going and it was getting toward lunch. Then the radiologist says, ‘It’s cancer’ just like that.
“I was stunned and started crying,” she said.
For the health conscious woman who ate broccoli each day, exercised regularly and did not smoke, Wolk called it the shock of her life.
Dr. David Armstrong, a physician at Ear Nose & Throat Associates on Budfield Street in Richland Township, where she had worked for 24 years as a medical assistant, recommended that she go to UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh, and she did.
Wolk was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma, which is the most common form of breast cancer.
Wolk endured multiple surgeries, including a double mastectomy, a hysterectomy and reconstructive breast surgery followed by four rounds of chemotherapy. Being unable to work for many months, Wolk said the financial stress was horrible.
Her car was repossessed, the utilities were on the verge of being shut off and she was soon to be divorced.
“It was more than just the cancer,” she said. “I was going through a lot of things in my personal life. Finding another place to live and going out on my own again.
“I hate cliches, but there is a reason why everything happens,” Wolk said.
Fast forward nine years, Wolk has regained her health and is employed at Bedford Springs and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Richland Township.
“I am 1,000% now and started donating blood again,” she said. “I took a year off and traveled to Michigan, the Hamptons and I took my mother to Graceland.”
Her mother, Evelyn Kassander, said mother and daughter have a close relationship, and are planning a return trip to Nashville.
Kassander describes her daughter as very independent.
“The bottom line is Shannon is a very strong person,” Kassander said.
“As her mother, I could have been there for her more, but she just wanted to take it all on herself.
“She must have received 300 cards and all kinds of gifts,” she said. “Shannon wasn’t alone and she was very appreciative.”
Wolks credits her surgeon Dr. Marguerite Bonaventura, plastic surgeon Dr. Carolyn De La Cruz and oncologist Dr. Michael Voloshin for keeping her healthy. Her support group includes her mother, brother and sister.
“I’m already thinking that next year will be 10 years, which is huge for a cancer patient,” Wolk said.
She keeps her sense of humor and smiled and laughed often during her interview with The Tribune-Democrat.
“Keep your chin up,” Wolk said.
She recalls that winter day when she braved the snow and cold to make her doctor’s appointment.
“If I had canceled my appointment, it might have been another three months,” Wolk said. “By that time, it would have gotten into my lymph nodes. They caught it in time.”
She advises women to see their doctor annually.
“My message is to get your yearly mammogram and don’t be afraid to go to the gynecologist,” Wolk said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.