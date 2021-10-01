WINDBER, Pa. – Plans are in the works for a 20th anniversary celebration for the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center in Windber.
The center opened in February 2002 as a one-stop facility for breast cancer care in a healing environment.
“The facility has been designed by women, for women, with the goal of making screenings and treatments as convenient and supportive as possible,” Joyce Murtha told the audience when the center opened.
The center was inspired in part by the late Jeanne McKelvey, a Johnstown attorney and hospital board member who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1998. She said her experience of being sent from one location to another for additional testing gave her the idea for the one-stop facility.
She shared her idea with the late U.S. Rep John P. Murtha at a social event,and it helped inspire the congressman to earmark $7.3 million for the breast center in conjunction with a breast cancer research program that has become Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine at Windber.
Murtha and then-hospital President F. Nicholas Jacobs let McKelvey have a hand in the design, along with Joyce Murtha, John Murtha’s widow.
“For a model, they wanted a country-club setting,” L. Robert Kimball architect Joel Trexler said in 2002. “That’s part of the healing process.”
McKelvey was pleased with the results.
“My goal is really what is up there: One door to go through, and somebody right inside that door like at a hotel to escort you to where you need to go for your procedure,” she said a few days before the opening.
At the 10th anniversary, former hospital board member David Klementik said, “We felt we could do better. We sent people to the Ritz Carlton training center to learn how to exceed people’s expectations.”
‘Getting answers’
Erin Goins is director of the center today. She says the mission and commitment to a healing environment have not changed.
“From the time this building opened, we have always had the focus on the patient,” Goins said at the breast center. “We have always said we are a one-stop shop here. We have a patient come in; we have the imaging done; we have a doctor in house.”
The center opened with the region’s first three-dimensional mammogram system and first breast MRI.
Both have been upgraded with additional mammography machines added to reduce wait times.
“One thing we don’t want is for a patient to have to wait to have a biopsy done, or to wait to have additional imaging done,” Goins said. “What we pride ourselves on is getting answers for them as soon as possible.”
Two breast surgeons, Drs. Deborah Sims and Trudi Brown, can often provide same-day biopsies for patients called back following a suspicious mammogram.
There is also low-dose 3D mammography, breast ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging, minimally invasive biopsies, genetic counseling and bone densitometry.
‘Feel comfortable’
But the Windber program offers more than state-of-the-art medicine, Goins said.
There is a lounge area with coffee and a library, blanket warmers and special mammography gowns with flaps in front so the woman is not completely exposed during the test.
“We want the patient to feel comfortable,” Goins said. “We don’t want it to feel like a clinic area.”
Patient comfort also prompted a reconfiguring of the interior. The physicians’ offices and exam rooms were moved upstairs for more privacy, away from the busy imagining areas.
The center continues to collaborate with the Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine, providing an opportunity for patients to register and donate their cancer tissue for research by the Clinical Breast Care Project of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
For those with no insurance, the center developed its Pink Ribbon Fund with donations from the Taunia Oechslin Girls Night Out Foundation and other community donors. The fund covers screening and diagnostic services, as well as genetic testing.
