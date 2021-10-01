UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at John P. Murtha Pavilion, 337 Somerset St., is Johnstown’s link to the Pittsburgh system’s renowned oncology program.
Dr. Michael D. Voloshin, medical oncologist, and Dr. Subarna Hamid Eisaman, radiation oncologist, are part of the UPMC Hillman medical staff that provides care to more than 138,000 people through locations in Pennsylvania, western New York, Ohio, Ireland and Italy.
The center in Johnstown’s Kernville section has a direct connection with experts throughout the UPMC system, including the UPMC Magee Women’s Hospital.
This year, the local center also tapped into the system’s radiology experts. Previously, the images used to locate tumors, develop radiation treatment plans and confirm the radiation beam’s precise target areas were read by a private radiology group, Eisaman said at the center.
“We do onboard imaging verification prior to every treatment,” Eisaman said. “An important component of fighting cancer is to have the trained physicians reading those screens. The University of Pittsburgh Physicians Group radiology unit is the same group that reads for UPMC Shadyside and UPMC Magee Women’s Hospital. We get that skill set.
“That’s a pretty huge win for us.”
In addition, the Pittsburgh connection gives Johnstown patients access to some of the same clinical trials.
“Patients participate right from home,” Eisaman said.
The Johnstown center also features the latest in both radiation therapy and medical oncology.
There is a combination PET/CT scanning system the helps doctors locate tumors, track progress and set up coordinates to precisely aim the radiation beam produced by the center’s linear accelerator.
The device uses microwave technology to deliver radiation. When the beam is turned off, there is no radiation.
The medical oncology options include traditional chemotherapy, updated with the latest research, along with targeted therapy such as immunotherapy and hormone therapy.
