INDIANA – The addition of a breast magnetic resonance imaging system has put Indiana Regional Medical Center on track to become the region’s first comprehensive breast center accredited by National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers.
“It’s very stringent,” breast surgeon Dr. Dan Clark said at the Indiana hospital. “We are trying to show we are more than just surgery.”
The accreditation program is offered through the American College of Surgeons and its Commission on Cancer.
Being designated as an accredited breast center will include rigorous reviews.
“You are under review,” Clark said. “We have to meet national standards. It puts you under the microscope that the center is as good or better than the best in the country.
“You have to have all the specialties you need before you can apply.”
In order to meet the accreditation standards, Indiana is expanding its 3D mammography program with a new 3D system in IRMC at Chestnut Ridge in Blairsville and a second unit at the M. Dorcas Clark M.D. Women’s Imaging Center at the Indiana facility.
Last February, Indiana added a breast magnetic resonance imaging system.
“We want to provide full service with breast MRIs and MRI-guided biopsies,” Clark said.
Genetic counseling is now available at Indiana for patients who have strong family histories of breast cancer, ovarian cancer or other conditions.
The breast center has two surgeons: Clark and Dr. Nazneen Billimoria.
“My wife is breast cancer survivor,” Clark said.
“My life is treating breast cancer, and Dr. Billimoria has a wealth of experience in breast cancer.”
Developing an accredited comprehensive breast center has been Clark’s goal since he came to Indiana last year.
“The hospital has been so supportive in getting all the components in place,” Clark said.
“The plan is to not just meet, but to exceed, the requirements.”
One area that was already focusing on breast cancer care was the women’s imaging center. The center provides a nurse navigator program to help patients through the steps in cancer treatment.
It also has Birdie’s Closet, a unique project to help women deal with cancer treatments’ effect on their appearance.
Supported by the hospital and Indiana Healthcare Foundation, the boutique-style shop gives women a chance to try on and get fitted for hats, wigs, makeup, prostheses, bras and camisoles. It is also a place to get information and get their questions answered.
“Healing involves more than medicine, and the closet resource is a unique approach at Indiana Regional Medical Center to create a refuge where women may explore new looks within the safety and familiarity of the center, working with a member of the women’s imaging center staff,” the hospital website says.
