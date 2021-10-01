INDIANA, Pa. – It took a community to create the nationally accredited comprehensive breast center at Indiana Regional Medical Center, breast surgeon Dr. Daniel Clark said.
With the recognition through the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers, the Indiana hospital joins Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh as the only two accredited centers in western Pennsylvania.
“This is through the American College of Surgeons Committee on Cancer,” Clark said.
“They set the standard for cancer care nationally. They also set the standard for breast centers. You can’t just call it a comprehensive breast center without the accreditation.”
Clark has been working toward the accreditation since he joined the Indiana medical staff three years ago.
“For the patient, it means they will get the best care here, compared to any place in the country,” Clark said. “We compare right up with the major cancer centers. People don’t have to travel to get top-notch breast cancer care.”
Almost every department in the hospital was involved in developing the program in a way to meet the accreditation requirements.
Three-dimensional mammography systems were upgraded in the M Dorcas Clark M.D. Women’s Imaging Center at the main hospital, and a new unit was installed at Chestnut Ridge outpatient center in Blairsville. MRI and PET scanning systems were added.
“It’s not just new equipment,” Clark said. “There is proper certification and training for breast cancer to meet the program’s standards.”
As a bonus, the upgraded radiology equipment helped Indiana become a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence under the American College of Radiation’s accreditation program.
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and UPMC Altoona are also Breast Imaging Centers of Excellence.
Representatives of the national program visited Indiana last year. At the time, Clark said he wasn’t getting his hopes up for a full three-year accreditation on the hospital’s first try. But in January, the three-year accreditation was issued.
“It gives the community that reassurance that what we do is the same thing the big hospitals around the country are doing,” breast surgeon Dr. Nanzeen Billimoria said.
In addition to hospital staff and leadership, Clark said the accreditation would not have been possible without financial support for new equipment from Indiana Health Foundation.
“They do fundraising throughout the year,” Clark said. “We are very fortunate that we have a very nice foundation and the support of the community. They have made these advances possible. The support of the foundation has been mind-boggling.”
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @Photo- Griffer57.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.