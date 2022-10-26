JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Sharon Link likes to spend her Friday nights ballroom dancing with friends at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County in Westmont.
“It’s a nice variety of dances, and I probably know them all, just like on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ ” Link said. “I always enjoyed to dance.”
Link described the dancers as a group enjoying a common interest together.
“It’s best if you have a partner to dance with, but there are fellows at the studio that will certainly dance with us single girls,” Link said.
She has been ballroom dancing for more than a decade.
“A friend of mine, I knew that she had been doing it, and I thought, ‘Wow, I really wanted to try that,’ ” Link said. “That sparked my interest.”
It was also an activity she was able to do even when dealing with her case of breast cancer that occurred about one year ago.
She underwent surgery and radiation treatment, but “I still danced,” she said.
Link, a Westwood resident, credits early detection as being critical to her treatment and eventual recovery.
“I had no symptoms,” Link said. “That’s what I want to reach out to people about. I had no symptoms. I am faithful every year getting a mammogram. I really want to reach out to those who think, ‘Oh, it’s not necessary,’ but it really is. Like I said, I had no symptoms. I would not have known if I had not had that mammogram done and testing.”
She further emphasized the importance of early detection, saying, “I am going to stay on course. I am never going to miss a mammogram. I’ve always been faithful since I was 40 years old. I never missed a mammogram, and I’m staying on course. I will never miss another one because of this experience. It proved to me that early detection is the key.”
Link said having a close family was “very beneficial” in helping her through the process.
“That’s a time in your life where you’re very uncertain of what’s going to happen,” Link said. “(It is) not only the support of your family and friends, but the medical staff, as well. They have your back, too. They’re with you along the path of your journey.”
Link worked for Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in accounts payable before, during and after her cancer diagnosis. She has been an employee of the hospital system for more than 40 years.
“I enjoy my work. … The atmosphere is very nice,” Link said. “The people that I work with are very friendly. My bosses were very accommodating when I went through this process.”
Going forward, Link said, she plans to “continue on with my life, going to work, enjoying my activities, being with friends, family.”
