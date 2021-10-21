Calendar

Pink Ribbon Bagel: Through Oct. 31, Panera Bread, 400 Town Centre Drive, Richland Township, will donate a portion of proceeds to the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center.

Color Me Pink Run/Walk: 5K begins at 9 a.m. Saturday and the walk at 9:15 a.m. Register online at www.windbercare.org/pink21. For more information, call 814-467-3705. Event benefits Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center.

Walk-in mammography screening: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Conemaugh Miners Medical Center, 290 Haida Ave., Hastings.

Open house: 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Conemaugh East Hills Outpatient Center, 1450 Scalp Ave., Suite 003B, Richland Township. There will be breast health speakers, refreshments, giveaways and a raffle drawing.

Open house: 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Conemaugh Somerset Outpatient Center, 1291 N. Center Ave., Somerset. There will be breast health speakers, refreshments, giveaways and a raffle drawing.