Linda McCreery was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer in January and has spent the year receiving various treatments for the disease.
She credits her yearly mammogram for catching the disease early and commends everyone at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown for their care, compassion and professionalism.
“I just had great doctors,” McCreery said. “I just felt so calm and so secure.”
The 63-year-old spent 40 years as a nurse at Conemaugh before retiring in July, but doesn’t think her career there affected the care she received. She said most people in the oncology department weren’t aware that she had been an employee of the hospital.
McCreery was most impressed with her nurse navigator, Melissa Myers, and her doctor, Ibrahim Sbeitan. After her diagnosis and during her treatments, McCreery said, those two were invaluable to her. Sbeitan was always willing to answer any questions she had at any time of the day or night, and Myers was just as helpful.
“She’s a fantastic nurse and was just there for a lot of support for me,” McCreery said of Myers.
Thankfully, the lump that the doctors found in her breast was small, and they removed it a month after it was discovered. At that time, she also had a sentinel node biopsy that determined the cancer hadn’t spread, which she considered a relief.
McCreery started chemotherapy in March and received a treatment every week for three months. She also had radiation and has been on an intravenous hormone receptor blocker.
She’ll receive another mammogram in November to make sure the cancer hasn’t returned. If all goes well, she’ll finish her treatments and get a clean bill of health by January.
“It’s scary,” McCreery said. “You hope that it never comes back.”
Following the initial diagnosis, she had a genetic test, but found out that breast cancer doesn’t run in her family.
McCreery said that all these months later, she’s starting to feel better about herself. The cancer treatments left her without hair and unable to keep up with her normal fitness routine.
One aspect of the past year she’s appreciative of is her retirement. She said her plan even before the prognosis was to stop working in July. She doesn’t know if she could have received the treatments and kept working.
The retired nurse said her friends and family were there for her every step of the way, and she’s thankful for that, even though she tried to keep the diagnosis under wraps at first. She didn’t want people to feel sorry for her.
One friend who was a big help was Claudia Rager, another former nurse at Conemaugh. Rager said she’s known McCreery for at least 35 years and the two have become great friends in that time.
While her colleague was being treated, Rager tried to be as supportive as she could be and provide a listening ear. She remembers asking McCreery how she could help and being told not to pity her.
“It was mainly just saying, ‘Hang in there. Don’t give up,’ ” Rager said, adding that she repeatedly let her friend know she was tough and could handle this.
Of course, she wondered how this could happen and knew it was difficult for McCreery to have to wait for those early results that confirmed she had cancer.
“I think that was the time she needed the most support,” Rager said.
Both women stressed the importance of yearly mammograms and how instrumental those screening procedures are at catching cancer early.
“It’s so easy to get a mammogram,” McCreery said. “I don’t know why people put it off.”
