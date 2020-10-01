Axillary nodes – The lymph nodes under the arm.
Benign – Not cancer.
Bilateral – Affecting or about both the right and left sides of body. For example, a bilateral mastectomy is removal of both breasts.
Biobank (Tissue Repository) – A large collection of tissue samples and medical data that is used for research studies.
Bioinformatics –The field of endeavor that relates to the collection, organization and analysis of large amounts of biological data using networks of computers and databases.
Biopsy – Removal of tissue to be looked at under a microscope.
BRCA1/BRCA2 Genes (BReast CAncer genes) – Genes that help limit cell growth. A mutation in one of these genes increases a person’s risk of breast, ovarian and certain other cancers.
Breast Cancer – An uncontrolled growth of abnormal breast cells.
Breast Density – A measure used to describe the relative amounts of fat and tissue in the breasts as seen on a mammogram.
Calcifications – Deposits of calcium in the breast that appear as bright, white spots on a mammogram.
Cell – The basic unit of any living organism.
Chemotherapy – A drug or combination of drugs that kills cancer cells in various ways.
Clinical Breast Examination – A physical exam done by a health care provider to check the look and feel of the breasts and underarm for any changes or abnormalities, such as lumps.
Clinical Trials – Research studies that test the benefits of possible new ways to detect, diagnose, treat or prevent disease. People volunteer to take part in these studies.
Core Needle Biopsy – A needle biopsy that uses a hollow needle to remove samples of tissue from an abnormal area in the breast.
CT Scan (Computerized Tomography Scan) – A series of pictures created by a computer linked to an X-ray machine. The scan gives detailed internal images of the body.
Cyst – A fluid-filled sac.
Data Mining – The ability to query very large databases in order to satisfy a hypothesis ("top-down" data mining); or to interrogate a database in order to generate new hypotheses based on rigorous statistical correlations ("bottom-up" data mining).
Diagnosis – Identification of a disease from its signs and symptoms.
DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) – The information contained in a gene.
DNA sequencing – The technique in which the specific sequence of bases forming a particular DNA region is deciphered.
Expression (gene or protein) – A measure of the presence, amount, and time-course of one or more gene products in a particular cell or tissue. Expression studies are typically performed at the RNA (mRNA) or protein level in order to determine the number, type and level of genes that may be up-regulated or down-regulated during a cellular process, in response to an external stimulus, or in sickness or disease.
Family History – A record of the current and past health conditions of a person’s blood-related family members that may help show a pattern of certain diseases within a family.
Genes – The part of a cell that contains DNA. The DNA information in a person's genes is inherited from both sides of a person’s family.
Gene Expression – Process in which a gene gets turned on in a cell to make RNA and proteins.
Genetic Testing – Analyzing DNA to look for a gene mutation that may show an increased risk for developing a specific disease.
Genome – The total genetic information of an organism.
Genomic testing – Analyzing DNA to check for gene mutations of a cancer tumor.
Genomics – The study of genes and their functions.
Hormones – Chemicals made by certain glands and tissues in the body, often in response to signals from the pituitary gland or the adrenal gland.
Immunotherapy – Therapies that use the immune system to fight cancer. These therapies target something specific to the biology of the cancer cell, as opposed to chemotherapy, which attacks all rapidly dividing cells.
Implant – An "envelope" containing silicone, saline or both, that is used to restore the breast form after a mastectomy.
Informatics – The science of information; the collection, classification, storage, retrieval, and dissemination of recorded knowledge treated both as a pure and as an applied science.
Invasive Breast Cancer – Cancer that has spread from the original location into the surrounding breast tissue and possibly into the lymph nodes and other parts of the body.
Lesion – Area of abnormal tissue.
Linear Accelerator – The device used during radiation therapy to direct X-rays into the body.
Lumpectomy (Breast Conserving Surgery) – Surgery that removes only part of the breast – the area containing and closely surrounding the tumor.
Lymph Nodes – Small groups of immune cells that act as filters for the lymphatic system. Clusters of lymph nodes are found in the underarms, groin, neck, chest and abdomen.
Lymphedema – Swelling due to poor draining of lymph fluid that can occur after surgery to remove lymph nodes or after radiation therapy to the area.
Malignant – Cancerous.
Mammogram – An X-ray image of the breast.
Mastectomy – Surgical removal of the breast. The exact procedure depends on the diagnosis.
Medical Oncologist – A physician specializing in the treatment of cancer using chemotherapy, hormone therapy and targeted therapy.
Metastasize – When cancer cells spread to other organs through the lymphatic and/or circulatory system.
MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) – An imaging technique that uses a magnet linked to a computer to make detailed pictures of organs or soft tissues in the body.
Mutation – Any change in the DNA of a cell. Gene mutations can be harmful, beneficial or have no effect.
Nipple-Sparing Mastectomy – A breast reconstruction procedure that removes the tumor and margins as well as the fat and other tissue in the breast, but leaves the nipple and areola intact.
PET (Positron Emission Tomography) – A procedure where a short-term radioactive sugar is given through an IV so that a scanner can show which parts of the body are consuming more sugar. Cancer cells tend to consume more sugar than normal cells do. PET is sometimes used as part of breast cancer diagnosis or treatment, but is not used for breast cancer screening.
Prognosis – The expected or probable outcome or course of a disease.
Protein – Any of various naturally occurring extremely complex substances that consist of amino-acid residues joined by peptide bonds, contain the elements carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen, usually sulfur and occasionally other elements.
Proteomics – The cataloging of all the expressed proteins in a particular cell or tissue type, obtained by identifying the proteins from cell extracts.
Prophylactic Mastectomy – Preventive surgery where one or both breasts are removed in order to prevent breast cancer.
Radiation Oncologist – A physician specializing in the treatment of cancer using targeted, high energy X-rays.
Radiation Therapy – Treatment given by a radiation oncologist that uses targeted, high energy X-rays to kill cancer cells.
Radiologist – A physician who reads and interprets X-rays, mammograms and other scans related to diagnosis or follow-up. Radiologists also perform needle biopsies and wire localization procedures.
RNA (Ribonucleic Acid) – A molecule made by cells containing genetic information that has been copied from DNA. RNA performs functions related to making proteins.
Sentinel Node Biopsy – The surgical removal and testing of the sentinel nodes – the first axillary nodes in the underarm area filtering lymph fluid from the tumor site – to see if the node contains cancer cells.
Stage of Cancer – A way to indicate the extent of the cancer within the body. The most widely used staging method for breast cancer is the TNM system, which uses Tumor size, lymph Node status and the absence or presence of Metastases to classify breast cancers.
Targeted Therapy – Drug therapies designed to attack specific molecular agents or pathways involved in the development of cancer. Herceptin is an example of a targeted therapy used to treat breast cancer
Tomosynthesis (3D Mammography, Digital Tomosynthesis) – A tool that uses a digital mammography machine to take multiple two dimensional X-ray images of the breast. Computer software combines the multiple 2D images into a three dimensional image.
Tumor – An abnormal growth or mass of tissue that may be benign (not cancerous) or malignant (cancerous).
Ultrasound – Diagnostic test that uses sound waves to make images of tissues and organs. Tissues of different densities reflect sound waves differently.
Sources: Susan G. Komen; Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.