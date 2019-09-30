WINDBER – Pink boots displayed this month in area businesses represent the first step toward a local foundation’s second million dollars raised for breast cancer support.
Taunia Oechslin Girls Night Foundation’s “Give Breast Cancer the Boot” campaign was launched last year to expand fundraising beyond the organization’s annual soiree held each April, foundation President Meghan Stahl-Skinner said.
The fall collection boosted this year’s total to $150,000 presented to Windber’s Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center. The check brought the total to $1 million donated since the first Girls Night Out in 2007.
“We are excited to say that we reached the million-dollar mark last April for the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center,” Stahl-Skinner said. “We are hoping to make $150,000 again this year.”
Oechslin led early organizing efforts for the Girls Night Out fundraiser after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006. The first Girls Night Out in 2007 raised about $20,000. The second brought in $29,000, with 350 women participating.
Oechslin died in 2009. Her friend Stahl-Skinner and other supporters continue to organize the spring event in her memory.
More than 800 women came out this year.
“The secret to the whole thing is the 40 women who make up the committee for the Taunia Oechslin Girls Night Out Foundation,” Stahl-Skinner said. “They are all community leaders and hard-working women. They have their plates full, but they want to give back and pay it forward.
“A lot of them have been affected by breast cancer. They are survivors or have family members who had breast cancer. It’s personal to them.”
Businesses and local women who attend the event continue to support the effort in recognition of its value, she said.
“We keep the money here,” Stahl-Skinner said. “It is all used for women in the community to get the care that they need. For sponsors and attendees, that rings true to them.”
Oechslin selected the Joyce Murtha center as a way to “pay it forward” because of the care she received there while battling cancer, Stahl-Skinner said.
Girls Night Out has been the main benefactor for the Windber center’s Pink Ribbon Fund, which provides breast cancer services for those who can’t afford the cost.
The center has also updated diagnostic and treatment equipment, said Tom Kurtz, president and CEO of Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
“There would be no Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center – with the amenities we offer women in this environment – without community support,” Kurtz said. “By far, the Girls Night Out is the biggest community support that we get for this facility.”
Windber breast surgeon Dr. Deborah Sims said the donations have helped save lives.
“The community support that we get from Girls Night Out allows us to continue to provide cutting-edge care for the women in our community,” Sims said. “Breast cancer is a very treatable and curable disease when it’s caught in its earliest stages. With the equipment and things that we have here now, thanks to Girls Night Out, it allows us to find these things when they’re even smaller.”
