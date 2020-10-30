WINDBER – Even though the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced them to cancel their headline fundraising event this year, leaders of the Taunia Oechslin Girls Night Out Foundation were still able to present a novelty check for $25,000 on Thursday to officials at the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center.
“Actually,” said Meghan Stahl-Skinner, chairwoman of the foundation, “we feel bad that we can’t give more.”
The foundation’s annual donations to the Windber institute were the idea of Taunia Oechslin, a Johnstown woman who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 and launched an annual fundraising dinner “as a ‘pay-it-forward’ project for the caring and personal attention she received at the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center,” Stahl-Skinner said.
Since Oechslin’s death in 2009, the annual Girls Night Out has grown to become Johnstown’s largest annual dinner event, according to organizers. Last year, the dinner drew more than 800 attendees and raised $150,000, bringing to more than $1 million the total amount organizers have donated to the Murtha center since 2007.
This year, however, COVID-19 and the resulting restrictions on large gatherings of people forced organizers to cancel their April event. Still, many event sponsors remained willing to make donations, and Girls Night Out committee members also helped organize alternative fundraising events, including a raffle for a Louis Vuitton purse and a “pink-out” Westmont Hilltop High School soccer game.
“What happened with this $25,000,” Stahl-Skinner said, “is that sponsors came forward to us and said, ‘Please donate our money for this year, even though you didn’t have an event, and gift it to the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center, and we’re also committed to giving next year as well.’ It was because of the sponsors in our local community. … They all stepped up and wanted to make sure that JMBCC got something this year.”
Donations from the Girls Night Out committee to the center have provided financial assistance to patients for breast imaging examinations, biopsies, surgeries, genetic testing for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer syndromes, and education about the importance of breast cancer screenings. They’ve also funded purchasing of equipment and technology.
Erin Goins, director of the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center, said the group’s “support and generosity year after year continues to increase breast cancer awareness and funds for patient services.”
“It’s huge for us,” added Goins. “Even though they didn’t have the event, collecting $25,000 is still a big donation to us, because it’s helping our patients, and that’s why we’re here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.