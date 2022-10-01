INDIANA – Dr. Dan Clark said the Indiana Regional Medical Center offers a boutique operation where every type of breast cancer patient is treated differently.
“(These days) we’ve whittled breast cancer down to the molecular level,” the IRMC breast center director said.
“We look at the cell structure and what’s going on inside the cell and we can grade the aggressiveness of the tumor.”
For some, a lumpectomy is the correct course of action, while others may need or choose a mastectomy.
Clark noted that he’s not there to tell people what to do.
“My role is to educate and guide, so they can make the best choice that they can possibly make based on their own individual requirements,” Clark said.
He also advises patients not to listen to others’ stories, because what is right for their own situations may be different.
“One woman’s breast cancer is not equal to another woman’s breast cancer,” Clark said.
The surgeon is part of a diverse team of medical professionals at the nationally accredited IRMC comprehensive breast center that treats women across the region.
That includes Nazneen Billimoria, Clark’s surgical partner, who has worked at the hospital for seven years.
“I think we have an excellent program here,” she said.
“With our affiliation with the Hillman Cancer Center, we are able to provide our patients the most current and state-of-the-art care so that they don’t have to travel to Pittsburgh, or Johns-town, or Greensburg for their care.
“The care that patients receive at our breast center is the same treatment that they would receive at the larger cancer centers.”
‘Having better margins’
Women typically learn of abnormalities during their annual mammograms.
Clark said after that they are typically brought in for select or compression views of the tissue.
If it turns out to be suspicious for cancer, the patients are then sent to radiology for a biopsy.
If the mass is determined to be cancer a Mag-seed is inserted into the tissue, which allows the surgeon to pinpoint the precise location of the disease.
This equipment and technique were implemented in the past year and a half at Indiana.
Prior to the procedure, the radiologist would insert a wire next to the previously placed clip on the day of surgery that let the surgeon know where the cancer was located, but it wasn’t a perfect system.
“They were very limited on their approaches and where that wire could go in,” Clark said.
“It had to be top to bottom and if it was an unusual location, it might be a long track from the skin to where the lesion was.”
Because of that, the surgeon would follow the track to that wire and remove more breast tissue than needed in some cases.
With the Mag-seed, a wire isn’t necessary anymore.
The surgeon uses a probe to find the Mag-seed that gives off a sound and numeric reading.
Both increase when the device is closer to the implant.
“So we’re doing smaller lumpectomies and having better margins,” Clark said.
In combination to this procedure, the surgeons now also have access to an intraoperative imaging that takes a mammogram of the specimen once it has been removed and allows doctors and the radiologist simultaneously to consult on whether more tissue has to be removed.
“We can see the clip from the biopsy and we can see the Mag-seed in there and we can tell how close we are to the margins immediately,” Clark said.
Due to the implementation of these technologies, IRMC has decreased its re-operation rate from 10% to less than 5%.
“It’s a great feeling to know that we’re cutting our return surgeries by 50%,” Clark said.
“That’s a great thing to offer our patients.”
He added that it’s great for them because, even though the disease is microscopic, they still feel as if they had failed the patient if they have to tell her she needs another surgery.
Billimoria said the Mag-seed is a great addition because it allows herself and Clark to “excise smaller lumps of tissue from the breast so that the cosmetic appearance of the breast is maintained after surgery.”
‘Psychological impact’
Clark’s view of the cancer field changed after his wife, Margaret, who is a breast radiologist at IRMC, was diagnosed with breast cancer about 12 years ago.
“I thought I knew everything about breast cancer until my own wife got diagnosed ... and I went through the journey with her,” Clark said.
“I can’t even begin to speak about what she went through, but it turned my world upside down and I think I have a much deeper understanding now of the impact that breast cancer has on individuals and their families because I saw it hit our kids.”
Following her treatment, his wife has been cancer-free for 11 years.
“We went through that, so I think that helps us guide other people through it as well,” Clark said.
“I have a much deeper understanding of the psychological impact of breast cancer as well.”
Patients that move through the women’s imaging center are met with what Clark describes as a huge team.
In addition to himself, he has Billimoria, dedicated surgical physician assistants, a nurse in the officer, nurse navigator, breast radiologists and more.
Clark said Indiana Regional is building a program that will serve generations of patients.
“I just think we’ve got a great team,” he said.
There’s also a UPMC Hillman Cancer Center on the Indiana campus, a physical therapist who received lymphedema training to help the patients, and Rebecca Williamson’s renewed Breast Cancer Self-Care Nutrition Program.
“We’ve upped our game across the board,” Clark said.
Center of Excellence
The American College of Radiology has provided the hospital with a national accreditation for the breast center’s programs.
That means the center is a “Breast Imaging Center of Excellence.”
According to the ACR website, the honor “is awarded to breast imaging centers that achieve excellence by seeking and earning accreditation in all of the ACR’s voluntary breast-imaging accreditation programs and modules, in addition to the mandatory Mammography Accreditation Program.”
To apply, the center leaders had to participate in the national mammography database registry, perform ongoing self-assessment and undergo a comprehensive assessment of the medical imaging facility, including structure and outcomes.
They also had to be fully ACR accredited in stereotactic breast biopsy, mammography, breast MRI and breast ultrasound, including the ultrasound-guided breast biopsy module.
Because IRMC received the title, the facility is recognized as a “Breast Imaging Center of Excellence” for three years.
Earning this designation was one of Clark’s main goals when he was brought on at the Indiana facility four years ago.
“It’s so excellent because every aspect of everybody here said, ‘What do we have to do?’ ” he said.
Clark noted that becoming a nationally accredited facility was no easy task.
There’s also a lot of continuing education involved in the accreditation regarding himself and Billimoria.
“You’ve got to stay abreast on things,” Clark said.
Billimoria said she and Clark are required to do two hours of continuing medical education a year, specifically in breast cancer to maintain the accreditation.
Clark has to do an additional two hours in genetics every year because he is involved with genetic counseling and genetic testing of cancer specimens.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
