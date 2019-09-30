From the moment a suspicious lesion is identified on a mammogram or breast ultrasound, medical professionals across an array of specialties begin to map a course of diagnosis and potential treatment.
Radiologists and surgeons start the process, often conferring to order additional imaging to pinpoint the suspected cancer for an image-guided biopsy. The minimally invasive procedure uses a needle-like instrument to extract a tiny sample of the lesion for analysis.
The tissue is sent to a pathologist to not only determine if it is malignant, but identify the type of cancer.
That information is shared with medical and radiation oncologists to help the surgeon determine the best path of treatment.
“Radiology, pathology, surgery, medical oncology and radiation oncology – those are the five pillars of treating cancer,” said Dr. Ibrahim Sbeitan, Conemaugh Cancer Center medical director.
“They all have to work together.”
Although the physicians have always conferred on care plans, the collaborative approach has become more organized with the formation of hospital-based tumor boards and a regional tumor board in Johnstown.
Indiana Regional Medical Center’s tumor board includes breast surgeons Dan Clark and Nazneen Billimoria, along with radiologists from the M. Dorcas Clark M.D. Women’s Imaging Center and oncologists from the IRMC Cancer Center.
“About 80% of breast cancers we treat are reviewed by the tumor board for the whole system,” Dan Clark said at the Indiana hospital.
“We work with a radiologist for surgical and non-surgical evaluation,” he said. “We put the patient on the tumor board and communicate back and forth, because breast cancer treatment is changing every month.”
‘Input from everybody’
Johnstown’s regional tumor board was launched by Dr. Subarna Eisaman, clinical director of radiation oncology at UPMC-Hillman Cancer Center, John P. Murtha Pavilion, 337 Somerset St.
In addition to the UPMC oncologists, the board includes surgeons with both Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, along with local radiologists, plastic surgeons and pathologists.
“I think we have a very comprehensive group at the tumor board,” Eisaman said.
Conemaugh breast surgeon Dr. Patti Stefanick said the group discussions are valuable in determining each step in treatment.
“There is input from everybody,” Stefanick said. “We are having discussions. They follow up and present cases to the whole board.”
The experts review cases while care plans are being developed to determine the best treatment, Eisaman said.
“It’s real time; it’s not retrospective,” she said.
‘Not one size fits all’
Treatment options can be different based not only on the size, location and possible spread of the cancer, but also on the type of cancer identified from the biopsy, breast surgeon Dr. Trudi Brown said in Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
“It’s not one size fits all,” Brown said. “Every patient has different needs.”
Tests determining tumor cells’ genetic makeup have provided personalized treatment options, she said.
“We are finding what patients actually need for treatment,” Brown said “That’s why patients do very well. We are treating them based on the gene mutations that make it cancer.”
Not only do the tests help map radiation oncology and medical oncology options, but can change the treatment schedule, Clark said.
“We don’t treat all cancer the same,” Clark said. “With triple negative cancer, we don’t operate up front.”
‘Being their advocate’
Triple negative cancer is considered more aggressive than other cancers. It lacks the three most common receptors found in tumor cells. The receptors are used for targeted cancer treatment, so there are fewer options for treatment.
Delaying surgery until after a round of chemotherapy will shrink the triple-negative tumor, making it less likely that some of the cancer will remain in the breast, Clark explained.
“Treating with chemotherapy up front has been shown to dramatically increase survival,” he said.
Surgeons follow breast cancer patients through their radiation and oncology treatments, if required, and continue with follow-up screening exams.
“We guide them and bond with them,” Dr. Deborah Sims said at the Joyce Murtha center.
“We take them along the path with other specialists.”
“Our role is being there to help the patient through the process – being their advocate,” Brown said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.