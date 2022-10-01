Deborah Ianarelli has the same goal every day when overseeing Conemaugh Cancer Center’s oncology nurse navigator program.
“If I make one cancer patient smile today, it was a great day,” she said.
The nurse navigators help patients deal with the physical and mental issues that arise when going through all the phases of breast cancer treatment.
They provide educational materials, attend appointments, ask and answer questions, alleviate fears and just listen to concerns or day-to-day conversation.
“It’s something that is not cut out for everybody, but is 100% rewarding,” said Ianarelli, the radiation oncology department’s manager, who has been involved in oncology, in some form, for almost three full decades.
“Very difficult field to work in at times for obvious reasons but very, very rewarding in the same aspect. I can’t even possibly imagine doing anything that is not oncology-related in those regards.”
The process is “100% patient-focused,” according to Ianarelli.
After a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer, she meets with a nurse navigator.
Missie Myers, an oncology nurse navigator, said the goal is to “be their advocate” during “a very overwhelming time in their lives.”
Ianarelli called Myers a “light in a very dark tunnel.”
“After they have come up with that positive pathology, where they do indeed have cancer, that’s when the patient will be referred to Missie,” Ianarelli said, “and Missie will then follow them through their oncology treatment, following them through the surgery, through the medical oncology, chemotherapy, through their radiation therapy.
“So she’s going to be that contact person or that person to make sure nobody slips through the cracks.”
Myers, who started in the position earlier this year, described being a navigator as a very personal type of nursing.
“It’s our job throughout this to make them feel comfortable and to let them know that it’s OK to be scared, or upset or concerned. We will get you through this,” she said.
Being a navigator is the continuation of a 31-year career in oncology nursing for Myers.
“Though there are challenges, I would say the rewards of the job far outweigh any challenges,” Myers said. “I have always said taking care of patients who are on a cancer journey or diagnosis has always felt like a privilege to me.”
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.
