WINDBER, Pa. – For a multi-million dollar facility, $8,000 might not seem like much to the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center.
But last year’s proceeds from the Color Me Pink Run/Walk – and previous totals – have helped the facility purchase specialized equipment, cover costs for under-insured patients and even restock hospital gowns, officials at the center said.
Last year’s total was a record for the group.
And efforts are underway to expand the walk to include a two-day basket raffle, Breast Care Center Director Erin Goins said.
She said this year’s 5K run on Oct. 22 will be part of a “two-day party” at the Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center’s Windber Place conference center.
Officials at the Joyce Murtha Breas Care Center said recent proceeds enabled them to purchase warming blankets for biopsy patients and new stocks of gowns.
The broader Pink Ribbon Care Fund helped the center to purchase a specimen radiology system.
Goins said that equipment enables doctors to immediately check to see if a sample removed during an operation is adequate for testing – rather than take it off-site.
“One of the best things about the funds we raise is that they are pliable ... we can use them for a lot of different needs,” she said.
But there’s benefits to the fundraiser that extend beyond dollars and cents, too, she said.
The effort enables the community to see and understand the center’s mission.
“The fundraiser brings people to the center and it offers them a chance to tour the facility,” Goins said.
“They get to discover where we are, and what we do. and that brings awareness.”
