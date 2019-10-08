Local events
Pink Ribbon Bagel: Through Oct. 31. Panera Bread in Richland Township will donate a portion of the proceeds to the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
Operation Pink Lobster: Through Sunday, Red Lobster at 525 Galleria Drive in Johnstown and 3330 Pleasant Valley Blvd. in Altoona. Throughout the week, both locations will collect donations using pink boots and sell pink paper boots to post in the lobby of the restaurants. From 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, all tips will be collected in pink envelopes and added to the week’s total donations. All donations benefit Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
Windber Pink Out: The Ramblers have worn pink socks for football along with wristbands, tape and gloves. The pink-out game will be Friday against Blacklick Valley. All sports are encouraged to participate in the special week Monday through Saturday to wear pink in support of breast cancer awareness.
Community information/mammography screening: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Conemaugh East Hills, 1450 Scalp Ave., Richland Township. Presentation by Dr. Renee Arlow, fellowship-trained breast surgeon, 4 p.m., community room.
Mammography screening: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Conemaugh Miners Medical Center, 290 Haida Ave., Hastings.
Walk-in mammography screening: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, UPMC Altoona Station Medical Center, 1516 Ninth Ave., Altoona.
Mammography screening: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center, 200 Hospital Drive, Meyersdale.
Ferndale Pink Out: The Yellow Jackets’ pink-out events are sponsored by the varsity cheerleaders, who sell T-shirts in advance, have a bake sale at the game, and sell pink items to raise money for the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber. The football game will be on Saturday against Shade, with the players wearing pink items on the field, and the other school is invited to join them in wearing pink.
Westmont Hilltop Pink Out: The Hilltoppers will play their pink-out game on Saturday against Greater Johnstown. The football players don’t wear pink items, but do participate in all the activities. Cheerleaders and fans are encouraged to wear pink that day.
Mammography screening: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 15, Conemaugh Breast Imaging, 1111 Franklin St.
Walk-in mammography screening: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 17, UPMC Outpatient Center, 152 Zeman Drive, Ebensburg.
Central Cambria Pink Out: The school has decided to have one pink-out shirt for the entire district with each sport (fall, winter, spring) having its own pink-out night/event. Football’s night is Oct. 18 against Bishop McCort.
Penn Cambria Pink Out: Activities are set for Oct. 18, when the Panthers host Richland.
Meyersdale Pink Out: On Oct. 18, with North Star on the schedule, the Red Raiders will celebrate “Beat Cancer Night.”
Walk-in mammography screening: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22, 10455 Lincoln Highway, Everett.
Richland Pink Out: The Richland Key Club has an annual fundraiser that falls on Oct. 25, the final home football game for the Rams, who will take on Chestnut Ridge. Students will have a table at the entrance with information and baskets to raffle to raise funds to donate to the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
Color Me Pink Run/Walk: 5K begins at 9 a.m. Oct. 26 and walk starts at 9:15 a.m. For the 5K run only, awards will be presented to the top male and female finishers as well as the top male and female in each age group. Register online at www.windbercare.org. For more information, call 814-467-3705. Event benefits Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center.
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art Think Pink fundraiser: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1, Blairmont Club, Hollidaysburg. Tickets are $125 per person. Reservations requested by Oct. 29 and can be made online at www.sama-art.org or by contacting the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Altoona at 814-946-4464 or altoona@sama-art.org.
