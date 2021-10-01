JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Precise targeting is vital to successful radiation therapy, oncologist Dr. Subarna Eisaman said in the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at John P. Murtha Pavilion, 337 Somerset St., Johnstown.
The idea is to protect healthy cells during treatment by controlling the strength of the X-ray beam from the center’s linear accelerator and spreading out treatment over time.
When designing a treatment plan for a patient, radiation oncologists work with a team of specialized professionals, including dosimetrists, physicists and radiation therapists. The plan includes the area of the body to be targeted, the strength of the radiation beam, the length of each session and the number of sessions.
The team works with the patient on a setup table equipped with a PET/CT scanner to find a position in which the patient can comfortably remain still while the beam is directed at the cancer. A set of customized supports and padding is used to define the correct position.
“It’s done all on the same machine and the same day,” Eisaman said.
“Time is of the essence for cancer, so we save her a trip.”
An identical table is in the treatment room with the center’s linear accelerator. Using the same supports and pillows, the patient can get into the same position so the beam is directed at the precise area identified in the plan.
Eisaman said the beam is directed at the tumor “cavity,” which is the location where the tumor was removed during a lumpectomy procedure. Because the tumor site is often close to the patient’s heart or lung, it’s important to protect those organs from the beam.
That protection includes a technique known as deep inspiration breath hold. It essentially is having the patient hold her breath for 20 seconds for each treatment.
Tracking the patient’s breathing begins on the planning table, Eisaman said.
“We evaluate the patient and their anatomy while breathing freely and compare it to when they are holding their breath,” she said.
Using the scanner, doctors can measure the space between the tumor and the heart and other vital organs.
Staff at the Hillman center are trained to coach patients on proper breathing and how deep a breath they need to hold, she said.
They can even monitor their own breathing with an iPod.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
