Working as a reading specialist at a community college, Melissa Rugh teaches incoming students how to develop their comprehension skills, which then enables them to improve how they learn during their academic careers and into life.
She finds the experience to be very rewarding.
“I just like helping the students seeing things click and helping them to be successful to reach their goals,” she said.
And it was that work, along with the support of her family, that helped Rugh, a resident of Salem Township, Westmoreland County, get through the challenges of being treated for breast cancer.
“I can definitely say that coming home and laying on the couch was not good for me,” Rugh said. “I had to get up. I had to go to work. I had to do something. Just keeping myself focused on something else and being positive I think – for me – made a difference.”
Rugh was diagnosed with breast cancer about five years ago.
Her treatment included chemotherapy, radiation, bilateral mastectomy, reconstruction and support from medical professionals with UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at Arnold Palmer Pavilion, Excela Health and Allegheny Health Network.
“First of all, I think I had like the best team of doctors,” Rugh said. “I feel so fortunate that it was just like these doctors appeared out of nowhere and they all worked together, and so I would love to give credit to the doctors, and nurses and everybody. But then I also had great family and friends that not only I could talk to, but that were willing to help along the way, specifically with my children because that was my main focus when I found out.”
Rugh, who lives on farmland that came down through her husband’s side of the family, celebrated finishing chemotherapy with a trip to The Bahamas and other destinations.
“A lot of stuff focuses around my children,” Rugh said. “We like to go to Deep Creek (in Maryland) a lot. We always go to the beach in the summer. Sanibel (in Florida) is our beach of choice. This is the first year that we haven’t gone, I think since I can remember. We’ve gone every year.”
Rugh said that surviving cancer has made her even more appreciative of life.
“Lifestyle, I probably eat slightly better, exercise more,” she said. “But I guess you could say I have a different mindset on certain things. You just appreciate things more. You have a more positive attitude. I’m thankful every day that – I don’t know if you want to say I was given a second chance – but that I’m still here for my children.”
