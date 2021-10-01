JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A new option for breast-cancer radiation therapy has been brought to the area at Conemaugh Cancer Center, 1040 Franklin St.
Instead of administering the radiation from outside the body through a powerful X-ray beam, the SAVI Brachy puts the radiation inside the breast, medical oncologist Dr. Ali Tunio said.
SAVI Brachy is a specialized system to deliver internal radiation, also known as brachytherapy.
It uses a specialized, expandable device that resembles a kitchen whisk that is temporarily implanted into the area where a tumor was removed with breast conservation surgery, Tunio said.
The device conforms to the shape of the surgical cavity.
For breast cancer, there are five days of treatment with two treatments a day, several hours apart.
During each session, Tunio connects the device through a catheter placed following lumpectomy surgery. Wires then are fed along each section of the expanded device to deliver the radiation through the tip.
The computer-controlled wires travel along the tumor cavity at the determined intervals.
“It creates a cloud of radiation at each site,” Tunio said. “It’s like a bus. Each stop has to be so long.”
By administering the radiation from inside, the technique reduces radiation beyond the tumor area, limiting damage to underlying tissues of the breast, lung and rib cage, he said.
It is good for small cancers that have not spread to the lymph nodes, Tunio said.
“We carefully select those patients,” he said.
Internal radiation for breast cancer has been around for several years and has been studied longer.
The American Cancer Society website says research so far has had “promising results as far as having at least equal cancer control compared with standard whole breast radiation, but may have more complications including poor cosmetic results.
Studies of this treatment are being done and more follow-up is needed.”
While the radiation treatments can be completed in five days instead of several weeks, it requires women to come to the hospital twice each day of treatment.
“It may work for people who are close to the hospital,” he said, “or they can hang around for six hours.”
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
