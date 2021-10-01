JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Dr. Patti Ann Stefanick is afraid she’s verifying the importance of annual screening mammograms for women with an average risk of breast cancer.
The COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown last year disrupted many women’s routines.
Hospitals briefly canceled all elective procedures, including mammograms, for a few weeks in the spring of 2020.
Even after the shutdown was lifted, some patients continued to avoid health-care facilities.
“So many of those people didn’t follow up. They say, ‘I was afraid to go to the hospital,’ ” Stefanick said at her 939 Menoher Boulevard office.
Now she may be seeing results of the skipped screening.
“So many didn’t have them last year,” she said.
“Now, they are starting to come in for their yearly mammogram and we are finding lesions that are 2 or 2.5 centimeters.
“Would they have had a mass last year? I don’t know. I think some of them have diagnoses that might be delayed.”
Bigger tumors
Dr. Kristy Wolfel, a diagnostic radiologist at Conemaugh East Hills, said she’s also seeing larger cancer tumors.
“I’ve seen some cases where last year the patient didn’t schedule her mammogram,” Wolfel said.
“We probably could have found cancer in a smaller size.”
Wolfel called it a “small trend” where patients were leery of seeking routine medical care at the height of the pandemic.
All of the area breast surgeons continue to recommend annual screening mammograms.
“For the average woman with no high risk of breast cancer or family history, start the mammograms at age 40,” breast surgeon Dr. Daniel Clark said from Indiana Regional Medical Center.
“All the major medical societies agree on that.”
There is less agreement on how long the annual screenings should continue.
The American Cancer Society’s recommendation is: “Women should continue screening with mammography as long as their overall health is good and they have a life expectancy of 10 years or more.”
The American College of Physicians’ recommendation is: “In average-risk, women aged 75 years or older or in women with a life expectancy of 10 years or less, clinicians should discontinue screening for breast cancer.”
Both recommendations recognize that because breast cancer often progresses slowly, older patients may not live long enough for cancer to be the cause of death.
Tissue density
Clark has his own thoughts.
“I don’t have a crystal ball to tell me how long somebody is going to live,” he said.
“Even in their 80s or 90s, women can still get their breast cancer taken care of if we can catch it early.”
Breast-conserving surgery for small tumors is something most otherwise-healthy older women can tolerate without complications, he said.
Annual screening mammograms should begin before age 40 for women with strong family histories of breast cancer or other risk factors, Clark said.
Women can check with their primary care doctors or gynecologists to have a risk evaluation.
The annual screening mammogram report will include information about a woman’s breast density.
Women with dense breasts should talk to their doctors about adding a baseline MRI test and see if they qualify for regular MRI screenings, Clark said.
The magnetic resonance imaging modality picks up cancer in dense breasts that mammography can miss, he said.
“It has been shown that women who have dense breasts have a slightly higher risk of breast cancer,” he said.
“They do not have to have a family history of breast cancer or anything.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.