When Irene Newhouse was told she had breast cancer, she knew it was something she would beat.
“You think like ‘nah, it can’t happen to me,’ but it does,” the 75-year-old Westmont resident said. “I could very easily talk about it, and it didn’t really upset me, which surprised me because I don’t take bad news well.”
In August 2017, Newhouse went for her annual mammogram at Conemaugh Breast Imaging and was told a lump had been detected.
“I went to see Dr. Patti Stefanick and we talked about what was found and she did an examination and I then had a biopsy,” she said.
The following month, Newhouse had the lump removed from her left breast.
“She (Stefanick) didn’t have to take any lymph nodes, they were checked and all OK and the cancer hadn’t spread,” she said. “I was very fortunate. It was easily removed.”
Following the surgery, she underwent radiation treatments once a week for three months at the John P. Murtha Regional Cancer Center.
Newhouse also is taking a cancer pill for five years as a preventative measure.
“I have one more year of taking that pill and then we’ll see what happens from there,” she said.
Newhouse said at the completion of radiation treatments she had a mammogram done every six months, but now goes once a year.
“I do get nervous when I go thinking about what if it comes back,” she said. “You start imagining things, but you can’t let your mind run away.”
Throughout her ordeal, Newhouse credits her family as her strong support system helping to get her through the tough days.
“Your family is the best thing in the world,” she said. “I have two sisters in town and could go to them for anything. If I felt down or something, I’d call one of them or go over to their house.”
Newhouse said although her two children aren’t local, they still offered encouragement.
“One is in Florida and one in Virginia, but my daughter is a nurse so I could call her anytime to ask her questions,” she said.
Newhouse also acknowledged the medical professions she saw as top-notch.
“They were all fantastic,” she said. “We have really good doctors here in Johnstown, and I was very happy with my treatment.”
Newhouse’s advice to other women who have been recently diagnosed is to try not to dwell on the cancer.
“Think positive and keep your mind active,” she said.
“I’m not a group joiner and felt better sticking with family members, but if you don’t have family then join a support group. You do need someone to talk to because it’s not something you really should try and handle all on your own.”
Newhouse also knows the importance of getting a mammogram because it might just save your life.
Her hope is women will take take a few minutes and make that appointment.
“This is something you just have to do,” Newhouse said.
