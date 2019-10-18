At times, when Lisa Dallape Matson was recovering from surgery related to her breast cancer, she could not get out much, but her mind could still go to far away places by reading books.
The words provided her a “wonderful escape.”
“It’s always an opportunity to put your own life on hold for a little bit and to live in another world of someone else’s imagination,” she said. “It’s always a nice way to get a little bit of a break from what you’re coping with. It really helped me to be able to read during my sickness.”
She is not only an avid reader – with Anne Tyler, Philip Ross, F. Scott Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Strout being among her favorites – but Dallape Matson made a career of being involved with books. She worked as a reference librarian at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, library director at Mount Aloysius College, analytical research unit supervisor at U.S. Department of Justice National Drug Intelligence Center and state coordinator for Libraries for the Future that was funded through a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
“I love the quest,” she said.
“I always love people who are interested in information. I like technology. Those two things come together in libraries. And I love books.”
Dallape Matson’s interest in library sciences dates back to when she was a student in the Ferndale Area School District.
“When I was in high school, my high school librarian was the smartest adult that I knew,” said Dallape Matson, a Westmont resident. “And she was such an inspiration to me that I just wanted to know what she knew. I thought that she knew it from going to library school.
“So I applied, and I got a scholarship and I went.”
She is now retired, writing for “The Review,” a publication of the Pre-Raphaelite Society, an organization that studies and promotes the Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood, a group of young 19th Century British painters.
Recently, though, she also became a breast cancer fighter.
Dallape Matson was diagnosed earlier this year with the cancer having only been detected after a technician looked at her mammogram again after she had originally been given an all-clear diagnosis. A second mammogram and biopsy revealed the cancer.
“Really, if that radiologist had not been doing the due diligence to check on their films, it would have been missed for a whole year,” she said.
Following a mastectomy, Dallape Matson is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center that are scheduled to last until mid-December.
“I guess a normal reaction is to always think ‘why me?’ ” she said. “But, so many women have breast cancer I kind of thought, ‘why not me?’ ”
She continued: “I always thought that I was a person who valued every day, but I think it’s made me realize more how important every day is, and how you can’t take things for granted, and you can’t take people for granted. You have to really enjoy, and reach out, and try to be connected with the people that are important to you. I’ve just been so buoyed up by all of the support that I’ve been given from my church – I go to Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church – and from my friends. I’ve received about 100 cards. I had them all over my living room. I just took them down this week because there was no place to put any other ones. And I keep getting them.”
Local events
Pink Ribbon Bagel: Through Oct. 31. Panera Bread in Richland Township will donate a portion of the proceeds to the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
Walk-in mammography screening: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, 10455 Lincoln Highway, Everett.
Richland Pink Out: The Richland Key Club has an annual fundraiser that falls on Friday, the final home football game for the Rams, who will take on Chestnut Ridge. Students will have a table at the entrance with information and baskets to raffle to raise funds to donate to the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
Color Me Pink Run/Walk: 5K begins at 9 a.m. Oct. 26 and walk starts at 9:15 a.m. For the 5K run only, awards will be presented to the top male and female finishers as well as the top male and female in each age group. Register online at www.windbercare.org. For more information, call 814-467-3705. Event benefits Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center.
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art Think Pink fundraiser: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1, Blairmont Club, Hollidaysburg. Tickets are $125 per person. Reservations requested by Oct. 29 and can be made online at www.sama-art.org or by contacting the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Altoona at 814-946-4464 or altoona@sama-art.org.
