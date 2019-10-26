EBENSBURG – A breast cancer diagnosis hasn’t kept Betty Dennis from living her life to the fullest in retirement.
“I’m just enjoying life now,” said the Altoona woman, who worked as a nurse at the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home for 28 years before retiring seven years ago. “Nothing holds me back. This cancer didn’t even hold me back. I just keep on going.”
An avid traveler, Dennis has visited Portugal, France and Italy, and she often makes visits to her nieces and nephews in other states, she said.
When she recently met up with The Tribune-Democrat for an interview, she was preparing for a week’s vacation in St. Augustine, Florida, with a group of four friends.
It was just last November that she got the test that revealed her illness, she said.
“I was at the doctor’s one day,” she said, “and I said, ‘You know, maybe I should go in for a mammogram because I haven’t had one for a while.’ ”
That mammogram turned up something suspicious, and further tests and a biopsy confirmed that Dennis had breast cancer. She got the news on Dec. 19, 2018, capping off a rough year for her family; her niece died of cancer in August of 2018, and that niece’s father also died of cancer a couple months later in November.
“For some reason, I was not afraid of it,” she recalled. “When I told my niece, Liz, she cried and she kept saying, ‘Aunt Betty, God has this. God has this.’ She repeated that over and over and over, and it’s so true. He did have it. I was not afraid of it. I just figured if it was my time, there’s nothing I can do about it. If God’s going to take me, he’s going to take me.”
Dennis has “a very, very good supportive group” of relatives and friends around her, she said, including the four friends with whom she planned the Florida trip. The five women met at a retreat held as part of the Roman Catholic Church’s Cursillo movement, and when Dennis got her diagnosis, her friends raised money by selling pink rubber wristbands bearing the slogan “Betty’s Prayer Buddies.” Other friends showed their support by sending cards, prayers, flowers and meals.
One of the foundations of Dennis’ support system, she said, is Sister Jacinta Miryam, SSCJ, a member of the Sister Servants of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus convent in Munster Township. The religious sister not only provides support and counsel to Dennis, but also put her in touch with Dr. Patti Stefanick, the “amazing” Johnstown-based surgeon who performed Dennis’ surgery on Feb. 18.
“I have to say, the Lord led me to her,” she said. “She has been such a support to me.”
After the surgery, Dennis went through 30 radiation treatments at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Altoona, beginning April 10. Luckily, she tolerated the radiation treatments well and did not have to undergo chemotherapy. As of right now, she’s been declared cancer-free. In November, she will undergo tests to make sure that’s still the case.
“Hopefully, everything will be fine then, too,” she said.
She had to rearrange her life to accommodate the radiation treatments, including postponing a trip and a scheduled knee replacement surgery.
When the treatments wrapped up, though, she was instantly back to her usual daily life.
“After that, my foot hit the gas pedal and I was off,” she said.
In addition to her travels, Dennis stays involved in the community. She’s a member of the board of directors of Contact Altoona, a helpline that bills itself as “an ear for every voice in need” and provides services such as welfare checks and medication reminders. She sings in the choir and serves on the parish council at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Altoona, and she works at the food pantry run by Altoona’s First Baptist Church.
Dennis advised women to get regular mammograms and said that breast cancer patients should, if it comes down to surgery, try to find surgeons they trust.
“I really trust Dr. Stefanick,” she said.
“She’s been a life-send to me. … That’s a big thing – to trust the doctor you have and continue to pray. It’s all in God’s hands.”
