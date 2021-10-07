Coradina Jones said she and her husband, Ken, lived average, normal lives.
"My husband was a teacher. Our sons grew up, and one went into the Army and the other was in college. We were just common people," she said.
The family lived in Robinson, Indiana County, a small community where everybody knew everybody, she said.
"I worked as a paramedic for an ambulance service at that time," she said.
Life was tame, she said, until Ken was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma in June of 2000.
"When he was diagnosed, it was Stage 4," she said. "Being a teacher, they would do screenings every year. And every year, they would come back fine. He would get a postcard in the mail saying 'the results have been forwarded to your family doctor.' But in 2000, it said 'there were some abnormalities, contact your doctor for further updates.'"
He was aggressively treated in Pittsburgh, but unsuccessfully, she said. Ken passed away in October 2001.
"That whole time we were running back and forth to Pittsburgh," she said. "That's really the year and a half before mine started."
In May 2000, Jones had her annual mammogram scheduled as she had always done since she reached age 40.
"In 2001, with Ken's condition, I postponed my mammogram until after he passed away," she said. "So I had it done mid-November. And it came back suspicious."
Questions flooded her mind.
"I should have had my mammogram done in May as originally scheduled. Would it have shown up then? Was it just God's way of letting me get through everything with Ken before I was diagnosed? I don't know," she said.
Coradina, who also goes by Cora, and Ken had always been active. They went to the gym, ran, hunted and fished together over the 36 years they were married. The couple also traveled together in the summer.
"To be diagnosed at that time, I tell people it was God's way of helping me through my loss of Ken," she said. "And I don't think it sunk in with me at first that I had cancer. I continued working and staying active."
Jones' work as a paramedic stemmed from her lifelong interest in medicine.
"At one time, back in the early '60s, I wanted to become a doctor, but I wasn't able to go to college with family life, so I was a lab tech at Mercy Hospital in Johnstown, which later became Good Samaritan," she said. "After I got married I didn't work. We had a low-profile lifestyle. I was involved with anything the two boys had in school at United School District."
When her sons got older, she got involved with the ambulance service in her community. She started volunteering, then become an EMT and then a paramedic in 1983.
"Living rural as we did, the closest hospital to Indiana was 20 miles away, Lee Hospital at that time," she said. "You don't realize when somebody is sick or injured, how long that trip is. To be able to comfort them when we were transporting was rewarding for me."
Jones' breast cancer was treated at Lee Hospital 20 years ago. And she had been cancer-free until August.
"I was taken back a little bit," she said.
She had surgery last month at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center to remove cancerous tissue from the same breast where it appeared two decades ago.
"Doctors said I am OK now," she said. "They said they got it all."
Jones has been living in Hollidaysburg since 2014 to be closer to her son Derek, daughter-in-law Heather, and granddaughter Kendra.
Derek accompanied her during the surgery appointment on Sept. 9.
"It was a long day," he said. "The thing about my mom is she really tries to steer toward the brighter side of things. I know it was concerning her, but she wasn't showing it. She was taking it in stride and trusting her care provider the entire day."
He described his mother as "one of the most unselfish people you could ever come across" always having volunteered in her community.
Today, at age 76, she is still the first to jump up and do the dishes when she visits for dinner, he said.
When Kendra was born, they were living in Virginia, he said.
"We decided to move back to Pennsylvania before Kendra turned 1 year old, so she could know the grandparents she had – my mom and my wife's mom," he said. "We are so glad we did. Those two have a bond."
Cora, 76, has taught Kendra, 16, sewing and knitting, skills that Derek said he and his wife don't have.
"My mom is passing that type of stuff onto my daughter so that can continue down the generations," he said. "That is so valuable, you can't put a price on that."
Cora stressed the importance of regular mammograms and all types of screenings for cancers affecting males and females.
"People don't know how important doing mammograms are, because it's not always something you can feel," she said. "With mammography, if cancer is caught early, treatment is there. Whatever kind of cancer it is, the earlier it's detected, the better chance you have to lead as close to a normal life as you would have without it."
