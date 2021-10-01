JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The 20-year partnership between Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine at Windber and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center has put the local program on the front lines of military medical research.
Together, the two organizations have developed the Clinical Breast Care Project through Walter Reed, with Windber’s experts responsible for the bioinformatics infrastructure and the biobank to store breast cancer tumor specimens.
The success of the two programs led to additional assignments. Windber’s bioinformatics team developed the research system for Walter Reed’s John P. Murtha Cancer Center, which opened in 2012.
Bioinformatics combines biology and computer science to collect and store biological data, such as DNA and amino acid sequences, for analysis.
With numerous medical facilities and labs participating in the Walter Reed programs, the infrastructure must allow collaboration across the network, said Leonid Kvecher, Windber’s director of biomedical informatics infrastructure.
Building on Windber’s success, Kvecher’s team was selected to develop the bioinformatics infrastructure for the military research collaboration Applied Proteogenomics OrganizationaL Learning Outcomes, or APOLLO. The project unites Walter Reed’s Murtha Cancer Center with the Veterans Administration Health System and the National Cancer Institute’s Clinical Proteomic Tumor Analysis Consortium.
“We are one of the single centers for control of all the infrastructure and responsible for all the capture of information,” Kvecher said.
Windber’s tissue repository was also selected to join the APOLLO collaboration, consolidating several other military labs.
Senior Director Stella Somiari said APOLLO is part of the latest movement to have research groups work together in order to combine specialties and look at the information in different ways.
Both the tissue bank and the bioinformatics programs are poised to take on leading roles in the collaboration’s next phase, APOLLO 5, Windber Chief Scientific Officer Hai Hu said.
“We have lots of clinical data associated with treatment and outcome,” Hu said. “They will all be used integratively for the analysis of the human cancer development and a possible response for treatment.”
Hu is the leader of the APOLLO data analysis working group and Windber is developing a bioinformatics infrastructure plan for APOLLO 5.
Hu stresses that bioinformatics is not just information technology, but also a vital part of the research.
“Without data analysis, you will have no known result from the data,” he said.
Windber’s tissue bank continues to expand to handle all the additional specimens it will store for APOLLO 5, Somiari said.
Every sample that is used for APOLLO comes to our facility in Windber,” she said.
Eight military treatment centers are already sending tissue to Windber and five Veterans Administration Medical Centers are getting clearances to join them.
Windber’s histology team works with the military organizations to process, test and classify each specimen.
“That information goes forward to help select cohorts of samples that are used in the larger APOLLO 5 studies,” said Lori Sturtz, interim head Windber’s molecular lab.
The expansion of programming is also expanding the research institute’s workforce. Kelli Ruiz, director of research operations, said Dr. Xiaoying Lin has been named director of bioinformatics and four research associates have been hired recently.
“We are recruiting a director of the molecular lab, a program manager, data specialist and scientists and research associates,” Ruiz said.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
