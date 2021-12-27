WINDBER, Pa. – Windber Borough officials are eager to get work underway on their historic ballroom in 2022. They just need to find a contractor who feels the same way.
With its initial bidding window yielding just one bid, which was well above the project’s expected cost of approximately $1 million, borough officials have opted to give contractors another month to submit offers.
“We had 12 contractors show up for our non-mandatory pre-construction meeting. 22 contractors requested bid packets. So I can say we were knocked back a step when the deadline came and we only had one bid,” Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik said.
Furmanchik said he recognizes there’s plenty of work out there for contractors – and with the previous bidding window sandwiched between two holidays, the timing may have also been a hurdle.
The borough has also decided to examine the project’s scope and remove a few items to make it more appealing to prospective bidders and lower the total cost. The borough’s project architect, Indiana-based UpStreet Architects, is preparing an addendum to the current bid packets that will be sent to all of the contractors who received one last month, Furmanchik said.
As planned, contractors will have until the end of January to submit offers.
The borough is vying to turn Windber Recreation Park’s early-1900s ballroom into a year-round draw by adding an HVAC system, a commercial kitchen and other upgrades. The goal is to enhance its ability to serve as a four-season event center, council has said.
Furmanchik said he’s confident that the setback won’t bring the project to a halt.
“We’re still moving forward,” he said. “We just need to figure out how.”
