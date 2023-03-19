JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The lights that illuminate the historic Stone Bridge in downtown Johnstown and those that accent the nearby Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center will now be coordinated, showing identical colors at night.
Johnstown Area Heritage Association has been lighting up the bridge for years.
Top Dog Productions, which manages the city-owned conference center at 301 Napoleon St., started LED displays at the building a few weeks ago.
The lights at the two locations have occasionally been the same. The plan now is to make that a nightly happening, except when it would not be appropriate because of events taking place at the conference center or at Peoples Natural Gas Park, near the Stone Bridge.
“One of the things that the bridge does, I think, in Johnstown, is help establish Johnstown’s sense of place,” said JAHA director of marketing and communications Shelley Johansson, who programs the bridge lights. “The bridge is an important landmark. The lights are something that people enjoy looking at. It’s something people can feel pride in.
“It’s a very unique and special Johnstown thing. To have the conference center matching the lights really adds to that. It really enhances that.”
Dustin Greene, co-owner of Top Dog Productions and longtime volunteer with the Stone Bridge Lighting Project, said the synchronized lighting will “make a statement.”
“The bridge is a staple in the community and it definitely should be noted, but so is the conference center,” Greene said.
Greene came up with the idea of coordinating the lights.
“At first, our company lit the front pillars, parking canopy and the tower of the conference center just to dress up the building,” Greene said.
“A few days later, I was driving along Route 56 into the city, and then along Roosevelt Boulevard out of the city, and it occurred to me that matching would be a great aspect for people to see both coming in and out of the city.”
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.
