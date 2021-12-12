JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – From the Heritage Discovery Center to the Wagner-Ritter House to the park where Morley's Dog stands watch and to other locations, readers can go on a journey to learn about the region’s rich history in the new children’s book “The Laurel Highlands Explorers.”
The story is told from the perspective of fourth-graders on a field trip.
It is the collaborative effort of students from Greater Johnstown School District, Forest Hills School District and Bishop McCort Catholic High School. The project was made possible through a $30,000 National Geographic grant.
On Sunday, a group of the students and adults who assisted them gathered for a party and book-signing at Johnstown Area Heritage Association’s Heritage Discovery Center.
“It was about the explorer mindset,” said project leader Aspen Mock, a National Geographic-certified educator from the Forest Hills district. “That’s National Geographic’s hallmark approach to learning. The students should be asking questions, being curious, getting into inquiry and just basically being explorers. And so the children's book is to promote that mindset.”
The story and illustrations were created by Forest Hills Junior-Senior High School’s Brady Ambrose, Alexis Henderson, Maria Felix, Nadia Daubert, Doran Faith and Lisa Konchan; Greater Johnstown High School’s Cassidy Carthew, Jordan Stricker, Skyanna Yokum-Natta, Jacob Helbig, Kylie Taylor and Mia Scaletta; and Bishop McCort Catholic High School’s Madeline Oliveros, Anna Lovette, Ennio Estaban and Olivia Cover.
“It was a process because we met online first because of COVID,” said Koa Beam, who assisted the children with the artwork. “It was trying to tell the kids a process in how to do something working collaboratively to do the book. Normally, with a children’s book, one artist would do the entire book, right. This was multiple kids across multiple schools working on a multi-part story.”
JAHA provided historical research.
“It was really nice to bring in local high school children to write a book for younger children in the area,” said Marisa Tracey, coordinator of JAHA’s Children's Museum. “It’s nice to have the younger children have somebody to look up to. And it was nice to bring in history. They kind of brought history alive. They brought the town alive through its history.”
