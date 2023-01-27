LIGONIER, Pa. – A Bolivar man accused of attacking a jogger while armed in a kidnap attempt will face trial on the charges.
Frank Springer, 56, appeared for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Denise Thiel on Friday and waived his charges to Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas.
Springer was arrested Jan 14. He faces attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges, according to the Ligonier Valley Police Department.
Police said a woman was jogging on Route 381 in Ligonier Township when a 5-foot-7 man traveling in a blue sedan turned his vehicle around and exited the car, walking toward her with a revolver.
The woman told investigators he fired his weapon multiple times and tried ordering the woman to accompany him.
According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, Springer threw the woman’s phone into the creek and hit her. But she resisted, and a passerby pulled over, causing the man to flee, the office wrote in a media release.
Springer has entered a not guilty plea to the charges, and his Greensburg attorney said Friday they'll leave it to a jury to decide.
"These allegations are absolutely contrary to everything Mr. Springer has been about prior to this. And we're going to obtain all the discovery information, police reports and evidence so we can review it and allow the jury to make a proper decision," defense attorney Tim Andrews said.
Springer was denied bail during arraignment earlier in January as a "danger to the community." Staff at Thiel's office confirmed Friday that the bail order remained unchanged.
A formal arraignment is scheduled for March 29 in Westmoreland County Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.