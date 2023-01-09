Dear Dr. Roach: I recently got a blood transfusion, and I’ve never had the COVID-19 vaccine. Am I going to get those blood clots that vaccinated people got? – Anon.
Answer: There is no evidence of risk to people receiving blood from a donor who received any COVID-19 vaccine.
Both the Astra-Zeneca vaccine and the Janssen vaccine did have a very small number of cases of abnormal blood clots (about four cases per million recipients). The much more commonly used mRNA vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech did not cause an increase in blood clotting.
When a blood transfusion is given, the red blood cells are separated from proteins, including any antibodies made by the person who received a vaccine made, so a person does not get immunity (or the possibility of side effects) from a blood transfusion from a vaccinated person.
Sometimes the proteins or antibodies are given to a recipient, such as a person who has a very poor immune system, who then gains some short-lived immunity from the antibodies provided by donors. But this is not part of a regular blood transfusion (called “packed red blood cells”).
I strongly recommend getting the vaccine. COVID-19 infection itself is much more likely to cause blood clotting problems than the vaccine ever was.
Dear Dr. Roach: I have been instructed by my ophthalmologist to take AREDS2 vitamins. It says on the directions to take two vitamins daily. This would be a total of 400 IU of vitamin E daily. I’ve read that vitamin E is stored by the body. Do you think that this would be too much vitamin E daily? – D.R.
Answer: No, 400 IU of vitamin E has been proven to be safe in many clinical trials.
Although vitamin E – along with vitamins A, D, and K – are fat-soluble and can be stored in the body, unlike vitamins A and D, the toxicity of vitamins E and K are very low.
The AREDS and AREDS2 vitamins are given to people with the dry form of macular degeneration, and they have been shown to slow the progression of it.
