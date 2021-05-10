Dear Dr. Roach: I have had both COVID-19 vaccinations and am planning to donate blood. Would any of my immunity pass on to the person receiving my blood? – D.J.
Answer: Although we may think that blood is taken out of the donor and given whole to the recipient, that almost never happens. After you donate blood, the components are separated out. The red blood cells are given to people with anemia or who are in surgery to replace blood loss.
These “packed” red blood cells contain almost none of the immunoglobulins your body has made in response to the COVID-19 vaccines.
However, the plasma, rich with proteins, is also used for various medical conditions.
Some people with immune deficiencies get immunoglobulin infusions monthly, for example, and your antibodies are helping to protect those recipients. So far, studies using plasma with high levels of antibodies – normally from people recently recovered from COVID-19 infection – have shown only a small amount of benefit.
What is clear is that in many parts of the country, there is an urgent need for blood, so I applaud you for donating. I encourage other readers, who may have been regular donors before the pandemic, to donate soon.
Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 70-year-old woman in good health. I started using a CPAP machine about 15 years ago.
In the ensuing years, I received five years of allergy shots and have lost 30 pounds.
My CPAP machine recently started having problems, but due to insurance, I won’t be able to replace it for a few weeks. So, I started sleeping without it. I use a Neti pot and a nasal strip before going to bed, and I take one Zyrtec every day. I have not experienced any daytime drowsiness that I had when I began using the machine. Is it possible I no longer need to use a CPAP machine? – N.O.
Answer: Obstructive sleep apnea is a common but still often undiagnosed condition where people periodically stop breathing at night. When a person is asleep, the muscles around the back of the throat relax, and this can be enough to close the airway. Oxygen levels drop until finally an internal alarm system wakes the person up, which allows the muscles to regain tone and the person to breathe enough to return blood oxygen to normal. This may happen dozens or hundreds of times per night without the person being aware of it.
While being overweight is a major risk factor for OSA, there are people of average (or below-average) weight whose anatomy still causes them to obstruct. Snoring is a common finding in people predisposed to OSA – about one-third of people who snore will have obstruction during the night.
It is possible that your weight loss has lessened the degree of obstruction. However, it’s also possible that you haven’t been off the CPAP machine long enough to develop the daytime sleepiness associated with poor sleep that is another hallmark of this syndrome.
Another sleep study, where your oxygen levels are monitored overnight, would be necessary to tell for sure.
