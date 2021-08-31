Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Periods of rain. Potential for flooding rains. High around 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.