Dear Dr. Roach: My doctor has recommended a CT calcium scan, but I have canceled the scan because I am worried about the high radiation dose. I have excellent exercise tolerance, my blood pressure is good, and my cholesterol levels are normal on lovastatin. I take two 81 milligrams aspirin tablets daily. My pulse is 50. My stress test result was great.
A recent carotid artery Doppler exam showed 25% occlusion in one artery and 20% in the other. Ten years ago, the same exam showed zero occlusions. Does this indicate I may have similar occlusions in coronary arteries? – H.J.
Answer: An occlusion in a blood vessel is a blockage. People who have blockages in the blood vessels to the brain, like the carotid arteries, are indeed at increased risk for having blockages in the arteries to the heart, as well as other arteries in the body, such as the blood vessels to the legs.
If you don’t have symptoms, I’m not sure you need to have the CT scan of your coronary arteries. The results are unlikely to change what you ought to do. Having known blockages in the carotid arteries is an indication to treat a person as though they already had blockages in the heart arteries.
Personally, I would not use lovastatin. Other statins, such as rosuvastatin and atorvastatin, are much more potent, and there is good evidence they are more protective in higher-risk people. Aspirin and a beta blocker are normally prescribed. A heart rate of 50 makes me wonder whether you are already taking a beta blocker, which slows the heart rate.
Or, it’s possible you have an athlete’s slow heart rate and a beta blocker would have to be given with great caution.
In addition to medication, a change in diet – such as to a Mediterranean-style diet, regular exercise, stress reduction techniques and tobacco cessation all may reduce your risk of a heart attack.
Symptoms of chest discomfort or shortness of breath with exercise, or leg pains or fatigue with exercise should prompt additional evaluation. The radiation dose of a modern CT scan of the heart is very small and should not deter an appropriate workup.
Dear Dr. Roach: I have had an “abnormal” result for atrial fibrillation from a commercial screening test. I do not presently have a primary care doctor. Could you advise how/where to start? – D.S.
Answer: Screening tests are not very accurate at diagnosing atrial fibrillation, which is an abnormal heart rhythm that puts people at increased risk for stroke. However, when a screening test is positive, it is certainly appropriate to get further input.
Although there have been technical advances on wearable devices, the best way of diagnosing atrial fibrillation remains a medically performed and physician-interpreted EKG. A simple office EKG is accurate at diagnosing a person who is in atrial fibrillation at the time, but some people go in and out of atrial fibrillation. In that case, a medical device can be worn for a period of time, usually 48 hours or longer, to identify atrial fibrillation. A primary care doctor or a cardiologist would usually order this test.
I hope you are able to connect with a primary care doctor soon, as the care should be better and less expensive than visiting an emergency room.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.