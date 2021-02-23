NANTY GLO – Blacklick Valley senior Emily Marines officially committed to continuing her academic and basketball career at Penn State Altoona on Tuesday.
“I loved the coaching staff,” Marines said. “Coach (Halee) Adams is so nice, and she really made me feel wanted. I sent out emails all summer to find a place to go, and she came to me and told me that she wanted me. I felt really welcomed.”
Marines also considered La Roche and Pitt-Greensburg.
“From what I’ve seen, Penn State Altoona is very fast-paced, which is how we play here,” Marines said. “I love playing on the fast break and pressing. I think I’ll fit in well with their system.”
Blacklick Valley girls basketball coach Rich Price believes Marines will adjust well to the college level.
“She can play just about anywhere, and I think she can bring (Penn State Altoona) a blue-collar mentality,” Price said. “She’s all over the court defensively, and she’s really a student of the game. She’s a floor general, and she works extremely hard. I think she really improved her jump shot, and she’s hitting 3s this year.
“She’s a terrific ball-handler, but when she wants to get to the hoop, she can get to the hoop,” he added. “I think she’s going to bring a lot of tenacity and gritty work ethic. Penn State Altoona has gotten a really special player.”
Marines leads the Vikings in points per game (12.7) this season. She played a role in Blacklick Valley winning its first PIAA playoff game last year.
“We’ve had an amazing run,” Marines said. “Making history and going to (the) state playoffs last year was so special, and it just means so much to bring that to the community. We have such a special program.”
Marines has played with teammate Maria McConnell since sixth grade. Were teammates together at Bishop Carroll.
“Being able to do all of this with Maria has been awesome,” Marines said. “We’ve been playing together for a long time, and it’s special that we can do this together.”
Marines is considering majoring in either communications or media with hopes of going into music production, but she is also intrigued by history education with goals of being a history teacher. She also is on the track and field team.
“She’s a great kid and a hard worker,” said PA Blue Thunder coach Bill McCutcheon, her travel coach. She was a great team leader and everything you could want as a coach. She’s played against a lot of Division I talent, and her confidence has really grown. She didn’t have the confidence then that she does now. Going up against that really good competition always makes you better, and she’s really improved.”
Marines is the daughter of Ethan and Jessica Marines, of Nanty Glo.
