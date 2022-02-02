The deadline for submitting essays and posters for a Black History Month contest has been extended to 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The original deadline was this Friday.
The promotion is sponsored by The Tribune-Democrat and the Ron Fisher African American History Educational Fund.
The contest is open to students up through high school at any area districts. Last year, nearly 200 posters and essays were submitted.
Cash prizes and plaques will be issued to three winners in each of three age divisions.
How to enter:
• For pupils in kindergarten through Grade 4: Depict a Black History moment in a poster. Posters should be no larger than 24 inches by 36 inches.
• For students in fifth through eighth grades: Depict a current Black History event or current Black History leader from within the past 20 years. Posters and short films are permitted. Posters should be no larger than 24 inches by 36 inches.
• For students in ninth through 12th grades: In an essay, answer this question: “What does an inclusive culture look like to you, and how can you positively influence that vision for others?” Essays should not exceed 550 words.
Here’s the link for uploading submissions: https://www.tribdem.com/site/forms/black_history_month/
Or submissions may be delivered to The Tribune-Democrat, 425 Locust St., Johnstown, 15907.
Winners will be announced and published in The Tribune-Democrat and online at www.TribDem.com on Feb. 26.
