Updated: November 23, 2022 @ 8:13 pm
Memorial Medical Center
Edge: Jyasi Edge and Shaylyn Massey, Johnstown, daughter, Nov. 19.
Lenart: Derek Lenart and Desirae Wherry, Sidman, daughter, Nov. 19.
