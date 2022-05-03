Memorial Medical Center
Harris: Carl Harris and Shameka Dykes, Johnstown, daughter, April 27.
Nazelrod: Calvin and Heather Nazelrod, Johnstown, daughter, April 28.
Weller: Tyler Weller and Breanna Sheldon, Berlin, son, April 25.
Winegardner: Bradley and Alexandra Winegardner, Johnstown, son, April 22.
Elsewhere
Sweeney-Prescott: Cara Sweeney, Pittsburgh, and Alan Prescott, Hollsopple, daughter, April 26, Forbes Hospital, Monroeville. Mr. Prescott is the son of Don and Colleen Blough, of Hollsopple, and the late Jack Prescott. Ms. Sweeney is the daughter of David and Christy Sweeney, of Johnstown.
