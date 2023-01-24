Memorial Medical Center
Ferrante: Michael and Cara Ferrante, Windber, son, Jan. 17.
Flores: David Flores and Clarissa Miller, Johnstown, son, Jan. 18.
Freeman: Sabrina Freeman, Johnstown, daughter, Jan. 16.
Rummel: Marlin and Amanda Rummel, Cherry Tree, twins, son and daughter, Jan. 18.
Walker: Mitchell Walker and Alexa Wirick, Johnstown, son, Jan. 17.
Elsewhere
Painter: Travis and Lindsay (Lovrich) Painter, Evansville, Indiana, daughter, Jan. 19. Mrs. Painter is the daughter of Dan Lovrich, of Johnstown, and the late Karen Lovrich.
