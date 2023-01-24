Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Rain and wind early...remaining cloudy with snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain and wind early...remaining cloudy with snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.