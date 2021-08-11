Memorial Medical Center
Clay: Ronald and Danielle Clay, Indiana, son, Aug. 6.
Dwine: Derek and Gabrielle Dwine, Friedens, son, Aug. 7.
Hyde: Wesley and Diana Hyde, Central City, daughter, Aug. 6.
Lucas: Brett Lucas and Kayla Kormanik-Lucas, Windber, son, Aug. 4.
Martinez: Dannis and Aleah Martinez, Beaverdale, daughter, Aug. 7.
Mathews: James Mathews and Alexandra Rohrabaugh, Johnstown, son, Aug. 5.
McAdams: Travis Fry and Nicole McAdams, Johnstown, son, Aug. 7.
Oleary: Devin and Danielle Oleary, Bolivar, daughter, Aug. 6.
Prokop: Martin and Alicia Prokop, Hollsopple, son, Aug. 6.
Elsewhere
Pulford: Matthew and Jill (Gnagey) Pulford, of Silver Spring, Maryland, son, Aug. 2, at Shady Grove Hospital, Rockville, Maryland. Mr. Pulford is the son of Jeffery and Cathy Pulford, of Bethesda, Maryland. Mrs. Pulford is the daughter of Michael and Wendy Gnagey, of Upper Yoder Township.
