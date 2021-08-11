Memorial Medical Center

Clay: Ronald and Danielle Clay, Indiana, son, Aug. 6.

Dwine: Derek and Gabrielle Dwine, Friedens, son, Aug. 7.

Hyde: Wesley and Diana Hyde, Central City, daughter, Aug. 6.

Lucas: Brett Lucas and Kayla Kormanik-Lucas, Windber, son, Aug. 4.

Martinez: Dannis and Aleah Martinez, Beaverdale, daughter, Aug. 7.

Mathews: James Mathews and Alexandra Rohrabaugh, Johnstown, son, Aug. 5.

McAdams: Travis Fry and Nicole McAdams, Johnstown, son, Aug. 7.

Oleary: Devin and Danielle Oleary, Bolivar, daughter, Aug. 6.

Memorial Medical Center

Prokop: Martin and Alicia Prokop, Hollsopple, son, Aug. 6.

Elsewhere

Pulford: Matthew and Jill (Gnagey) Pulford, of Silver Spring, Maryland, son, Aug. 2, at Shady Grove Hospital, Rockville, Maryland. Mr. Pulford is the son of Jeffery and Cathy Pulford, of Bethesda, Maryland. Mrs. Pulford is the daughter of Michael and Wendy Gnagey, of Upper Yoder Township.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you