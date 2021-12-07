Division I Binghamton University broke open a close game in the third quarter Tuesday night and went on to defeat the Pitt-Johnstown women's basketball team 62-51 in an exhibition game.
The host Bearcats, who play in the America East Conference, outscored Pitt-Johnstown 25-16 over the final 13-plus minutes after the Mountain Cats had pulled to within two points at 37-35 in the third quarter.
Guard Denai Bowman scored a game-high 23 points and pulled down nine rebounds for the Bearcats, hitting 10 of 14 shots from the field.
Forward Ashley Norling led the Mountain Cats with 18 points, making 8 of 14 shots. Guards Peyton Alazaus and Olivia Fasick had 12 points each and Fasick added a team-high seven rebounds. Pitt-Johnstown was without freshman guard/forward Cassidy Crawford, the team's leading scorer (12.8 ppg) and rebounder (7.5 rpg).
Binghamton led more than 13 minutes in the first two quarters en route to building a 26-22 halftime advantage. Pitt-Johnstown forged its biggest lead at 6-3 at the 4:18 mark of the opening quarter, but a 10-0 run gave the Bearcats a seven-point lead before Fasick's 3-pointer at the buzzer pulled the Mountain Cats to within four at 13-9.
