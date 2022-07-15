Bill Eggert

It is difficult to comprehend that the Fourth of July behind us and we’re well into our summer.
Weather has been cooperative thus far, a bit of rain but it has not been really that bad.
I am steering clear of politics because I would like this to be a positive and upbeat column today, As I’ve said before, summer is a time when we take things at a slower pace and often reminisce about the good old days.
Locally, Thunder in The Valley had a great turnout thanks in part to the sunny weather we had that weekend. I was not able to participate, but hopefully next year I will.
So now we look forward to other events as the din of the motorcycles has faded in the distance. We look forward to the AAABA games coming in the beginning of August.
I guess the fireflies have come out in the evening. I haven’t been able to check on them.
They are one of the few pleasant things about summer.
Things are going well here at Arbutus Park Manor, as we head on to celebrate the second half of summer.
Speaking of baseball, the Pirates are again raising the hopes of their diehard fans that this year will be something different – bringing fresh faces from the minor leagues because of injuries to the regulars.
Derek Shelton has had to juggle the roster quite a bit and bring up some of the young kids who are doing quite an excellent job, given the circumstances. Pitching has even improved but is inconsistent.
My friend Jim B. says he would like to see the Buccos win one more World Series in his lifetime. So would I.
I have a bad habit of predicting positive outcomes for the Pirates during the season, only be let down time and time again. I think this year will be their best recent season by far, but again we shall see. There’s still a good part of the season left.
Speaking of sports, the Steelers start training camp at the end of July. This season the Steelers return to St. Vincent College for preseason practice after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
What makes training camp interesting this year is the quarterback situation. Many people are putting their bets on free agent signee Mitch Trubisky, while others are pinning their hopes on Steeler veteran Mason Rudolph. But the big excitement in camp is where Pitt graduate Kenny Pickett will fall in the line of the quarterback battle.
Many local fans are hoping that Pickett will start and will make their voices heard if Trubisky stumbles along the way. Fans – both informed and uninformed – will make their voices heard during the season.
Will Kenny lead the “Pickett’s Charge” for the Steelers this season? Time will tell.
Of course, we cannot leave out golden oldie favorite songs from the summer.
Mungo Jerry’s “In the Summertime” is a classic. and my favorite summer song is “Summer in the City” by The Lovin’ Spoonful as well as many others – including The Beach Boys’ surfing songs.
Many people decide to take a vacation – or perhaps what they now call a “staycation” and spend time right here in Johnstown.
Dad used to take the family to Atlanta to visit our relatives every other year. On the off years, we would take trips to other places.
So where are you all going this summer? Any interesting places like the West Coast or even Europe? Let me know during the summer here in good old Johnstown.
Of course, the worst summer on record had to be the summer of 1977. I was on vacation in Panama City with my cousin Mike when I saw on their local news station there was a flood in Johnstown. When I got back to town at the end of that weekend, I was shocked to see how the city was decimated. It looked like a battle zone. Heroic men valiantly went to various parts of the city helping to clean up the debris and mud that settled in the area. and of course, that was also the summer that Elvis had passed. It was a horrible year for sure.
All we can do is hope and pray the summer of 2022 is much kinder to us.
Happy summer to everyone!
Bill Eggert is a Johnstown resident and regular community columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at WDE1928@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.