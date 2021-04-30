I’ve heard many people complain that time seems to be flying by faster the older we get. I don’t think that the seconds, minutes, or hours and the revolutions of the earth are spinning any faster than they did before.
I think it’s just that the older we get, the more things we have to occupy our mind and our days that the days seem to fly by faster.
Case in point this year marks the 50th anniversary of the year 1971. For those who experienced that year, it seems like only yesterday. For the rest of folks, 50 years ago is ancient news.
What was special about 1971? Well, let me count the ways.
In 1971 the Beatles had disbanded the year before. Janis Joplin and Jimmy Hendrix also died the year before. As chaotic as 1970 was with the Kent State killings and other riots and protests that were going on, 1971 was a relatively peaceful year. Richard Nixon was our president, Spiro Agnew was our vice president. Influential governors across the United States included George Wallace of Alabama, Ronald Reagan of California, Jimmy Carter of Georgia, and Nelson Rockefeller of New York.
Gas was 40 cents a gallon, movie tickets cost $1.50, Jiff peanut butter cost 59 cents, Malibu Barbie was $1.94 and Etch-A-Sketch was $2.83.
In 1971, the 26th Amendment was passed, lowering the voting age to 18. Many young men were saying if they could be old enough to die for their country they were old enough to vote in their country, which made perfect sense.
Disney World opened in 1971, but its founder, Walt Disney, had passed away five years earlier. National Public Radio began broadcasting, and cigarette advertising on radio and television was banned in the United States. A Harris Poll said that 60% of Americans were against the war in Vietnam. Ping Pong Diplomacy between the U.S. and the Peoples Republic of China was instituted that year. In the state of New York, the Attica Prison Riots took place and included several hostages resulting in the death of 10 hostages and 29 inmates. In California, Charles Manson and three of his followers were given the death penalty – although their death sentences were commuted to life sentences a few years later.
In Paris that summer, Jim Morrison, lead singer of the Doors, was found dead. Popular music acts at that time were Rod Stewart, Marvin Gaye, Mungo Jerry, The Who, Ike and Tina Turner, Bob Dylan and Led Zeppelin.
On television, "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "The Odd Couple," "The Partridge Family" and "All In the Family."
Those born in 1971 included Lance Armstrong, Winona Ryder and Mariah Carey.
NASA sent Apollo 14 to the moon. America’s first astronaut, Alan Shepard, commanded the third mission. Of all the important research they were doing on this mission, the most memorable thing that happened was when Shepard took two golf balls and a makeshift golf club and drove it across the lunar surface. It was a bit of whimsey that caught Americans’ imagination. No doubt the PGA appreciated the gesture as well.
The most popular film of 1971 was an independent called "Billy Jack." Other popular films included "Dirty Harry," "Shaft," "Summer of ’42," "A Clockwork Orange" and "The French Connection."
Noteworthy deaths in 1971 included musician Louis Armstrong, golfer Bobby Jones, designer Coco Chanel, war hero Audie Murphy, Soviet Union leader Nikita Khrushchev and silent film comedian Harold Lloyd.
In the sports world, tennis greats included John Newcombe and Evonne Goolagong. The Pittsburgh Pirates won the World Series that year. The “Fight of the Century” occurred at Madison Square Garden when Joe Frazier defeated Muhammad Ali. Golfing greats that year included Jack Nicklaus and Lee Trevino.
There is an old saying: “tempus fugit” – meaning "time flies." We don’t always have fun when time flies. But it does fly as you grow older. We never know how much time we have left on this planet.
People sometimes complain that 50 years is a long time. But they should be grateful that they have those 50 years to spend. We never know when our time is up. The beauty and the curse of when we depart is that we never know when it’s our time and maybe that’s the way it should be.
