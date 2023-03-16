Bill Eggert

One of my favorite songs is Bob Seger’s “Against the Wind.”
The Detroit rocker penned a beautiful, philosophical song about a reflective glance back at his life.
Some of the lyrics include:
“I’ve got so much more to think about ...
“Deadlines and commitments ...
“What to leave in, what to leave out.”
It’s a powerful song, applicable to anyone of a certain age taking stock of his or her life.
Celebrations, regrets, the roads not taken.
The older you get, the more you have to review.
Another sign of growing old is looking at professional athletes today.
Not only are the players younger than you, but the managers and coaches are younger than you as well, and those whose stellar careers you have followed during your life due to their wondrous skills due to age have retired.
Athletes such as Mario Lemieux, Muhammad Ali, Terry Bradshaw, Arnold Palmer, Richard Petty, Bill Mazeroski and Chris Evert have surrendered to Father Time over the decades.
The only exception to this seems to be Larry Bird, who seems to make those 3-point shots with the ease he did when playing with the Celtics.
Our Boomer generation has also mourned the untimely passing of sports champions such as Roberto Clemente, Muhammad Ali, Franco Harris, Bruno Sammartino, Kobe Bryant, Payne Stewart and Vitas Gerulaitis.
Whenever we get to feeling the sands of time are going too fast through the hourglass, just remember how fortunate we were to witness these athletes in their prime.
The same mindset need to be taken with actors, singers and others in their fields of endeavor.
Thanks to various media, we can enjoy their artistry decades after they passed. But think how much more more exciting it was to watch them live during their peaks.
Imagine witnessing Elvis Presley, the Beatles or the Rolling Stones for the first time.
Or the thrill of watching astronauts land on the moon or the fall of the Berlin Wall in real time.
Historical events were exciting in their own context, and the national news was delivered without bias or agenda.
We had news anchors such as Walter Cronkite, Chet Huntley and David Brinkley delivering real news without interpretation or slanted perspective.
Perspective is important in interpretation.
When I was a kid, my favorite comic book hero was Captain America.
What made him unique was that he was a World War II hero who was frozen in suspended animation.
Twenty years later through fate, he was reawakened while not aging one minute.
I used to think how great it would be not to age into my 40s and look like I was in my 20s. In retrospect, I realized that Cap in his 40s would look essentially the same as he did in his 20s without being frozen.
Birthdays come and go with startling regularity, and the older we get, they seem to go even faster.
It’s the perception that time goes faster as we grow older.
What happens is we get busier the older we get, and with more responsibilities and expanding relatives and in-laws, our time becomes more fractured with additional events.
Forties seem so young today.
I am a bit further down the road these days.
The thought on my birthday earlier this month was to remember that I will never be this young again. And “young” is a relative term – losing too many friends in recent years to be grateful that I am still around.
And to remember that I will see them again somewhere down the road.
Bill Eggert is a Johnstown resident and regular community columnist for The Tribune- Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.