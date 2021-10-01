Bill Eggert

Fall made its silent appearance in Johnstown this past week. The evenings are noticeably cooler as we head into the heart of the season.
Fall is the best time of the year for Johnstown to shine.
Spring is almost nonexistent here – making its appearance usually later. Winters in Johnstown have a tendency to stretch through March and even sometimes into April, and summer lately has been brutally hot.
But autumn is our best time of year – with the beautiful fall foliage.
As the weather shifts gears, fall can mean playoff games, baseball – the World Series. The Pirates unfortunately have not been there for a while. I have been watching the Pirates games this past month intently to see what they’re doing. Manager Derek Shelton seems like a nice guy and has been doing a pretty good job. The only complaint I have is he leaves some of these pitchers in too long.
The Pirates are not in contention, but I think what Shelton is doing is seeing how these guys pitch in different situations to know whom he wants to keep for next year. The Pirates have some promising young pitchers and, hopefully, with a year of experience under their belts, they’ll be much more consistent. The Pirates are pretty solid defensively, and the players can also shine offensively with the bats.
Looking at the Steelers’ schedule this year, it looks like doom and gloom. “Big Ben” Roethlisberger has been a disappointment. The defense looks good, and it seems like that side of the Steelers is keeping them in the game. Ben’s a shadow of his former self. But I think this new running back they got with Najee Harris reminds me of when the Steelers had another rookie with a last name of Harris – Franco.
Of course, fall is filled with Saturday afternoon games of college football. In Johnstown, we have two teams that people root for: Pitt and Penn State.
This used to be a bitter rivalry, and it still is in a way, except Pitt doesn’t play Penn State anymore. Hopefully they’ll bring this back because people always enjoy it. We also have the Friday Night Lights menus with the high school football teams playing and sometimes on Saturday afternoons, too. I marvel at the stadium my alma mater, Richland, has up by Pitt-Johnstown.
Fall is also when the festivals gear up around the area. One of the biggest and best-known festivals is Fort Ligonier Days – a weekend full of fun in early October. There are plenty of fall festivals around the area – including the Bedford Fall Foliage Festival. If you need more information, check The Tribune-Democrat or the internet.
The last big holiday event in fall is Halloween. It has become a big holiday that involves all ages. Bars and banks make a big deal out of Halloween with costume contests. Many roadside places have pumpkin patches, corn mazes and haunted houses. The Grand Midway Hotel in Windber has a haunted hotel tour on the second Saturday of the month, and I’m sure there will be a big turnout. You have to call ahead of time and pay ahead of time for this interesting tour of a hundred-year-old haunted hotel.
There are many reasons why I consider fall the best season of the year here in western Pennsylvania.
I especially enjoy the fall foliage here. The vibrant colors of orange, red and yellow make a nice contrast to the greenery. I will encourage readers to get out and enjoy the beautiful colors of fall foliage you have here.
It’s well worth your time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.