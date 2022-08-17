Berlin Brothersvalley High School
The following students were named to the honor roll for the fourth marking period:
Seniors, high honor: Heidi Coleman, Alivia Cough-enour, Teyonna Deem, Herman Dupre, Austin Glessner, Roger Hale, Kylee Hartman, Morgan Heider, Hannah Miller, Raylynn Miller, Madison Nemeth, Emma Peck, Danielle Persuhn, Katelyn Sell, Kassidy Smith, Savannah Snyder, Kaitlyn Stoltzfus, Rayne Stoltzfus, Madeline Tooker, Rebecca Trulick, Hartley VanGilder, Chloe Walker and Tessa Westley.
Honor: McKenna Belcher, Chloe Broadwater, Donald DuPont, Alex Leydig, Zhen Miller, Keegan Munoz, Sky Ohler, Aleigha Reiber and Abigail Webreck.
Juniors, high honor: McKenna Broderick, Jennifer Countryman, Lana Fairman, Madisyn Foy, Conlan Gair, Peyton Grenke, Vladliena Honcharuk, Mikaela Huston, Gavin James, Marie Laczkow-ski, Kayla McClucas, Leah Miller, Caden Montgomery, Mckenzie Moore, Hayley Oakes, Nathan Ross, Gracyn Sechler, Sara Stoltzfus, Morgan Twombly and Ruby Walter.
Honor: Issac Gindles- perger, Brady Guindon, Cole Hyatt, Sara Janidlo, Izabella Jaye, Dalton Maust, Holby McClucas, Lauren McCreary, Caleb Rohrs, Logan Webreck, Sabrina Werner- Bittinger, Tyler Whipkey, Cryphon Wilkie and Jackson Winegardner.
Sophomores, high honor: Lukas Coughenour, Shay Fochtman, Benjamin Gary, Noah Gilmore, Samantha Hayman, Josiah Miller, Pace Prosser, Tori Shaffer, Megan Smiley, Claire Stoltzfus and Callista Welch.
Honor: Rori Allen, Katherine Beam, Paige Boyer, Carissa Croner, Austin Hoover, Lynn-dee Ickes, Carlee Marker, Brayden McCool, Jacob Pelar, Benjamin Reiber, Wesley Shroyer, Michael Slope, Zia Smith and Cody Twombly.
Freshmen, high honor: Nicholas Alvares, Skyler Ashbrook, Evelyn Black, Andrew Chonko, Hailey Chonko, Christian Ciepiela, Zoe Crites, McKelvey Foor, Lauren Miller, Connor Montgomery, Bently Moore, Joseph Richard- son, Haylee Speicher, Caleb Stoltzfus and Alayna Weigh- ley.
Honor: Memphis Bement, Brian Blubaugh, Samantha Brinton, Rebecca Brown, Ciara Deem, Abigale Fisher, Gunner Grear, Cooper Huston, Hayden Hutzell, Jacob Knopsnyder, Katelyn Leasock, Kira Milburn, Emma Norris, Isabella Philip, Lucas Reiber, Madelyn Richardson, Brody Shaffer and William Watkoski.
