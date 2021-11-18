BERLIN, Pa. – Harvesting a deer sometimes takes mere seconds.
But the innumerable hours spent in nature allows one hunter to appreciate creation.
Or to make a deal with the Almighty.
In November 2003, Doug Paul and his father, Doyle, went deer hunting. His father always failed to harvest a deer.
“Dad wasn’t a good shot because he got too excited when seeing a deer,” Paul said.
On this particular day, “l was preparing to place chew in my mouth,” Paul said.
Before he did, Paul offered up a prayer: “God, if you allow my father to harvest a deer, I will be never use tobacco again.”
Then: “Within three seconds, I heard a shot.”
His father is gone now. But to this day, Paul remains a promise-keeper.
And he sees parallels between faith and hunting.
“As believers, we like those peak moments,” Paul said. “But we know we’re going to have valleys.
“Deer hunting is like that. I’m not always going to harvest a deer, so I have learned to accept that.”
To the Berlin Brothersvalley High School athletic director, football coach and physical education-health teacher, the hunt and the harvest “are about being in nature with family and friends.”
And the outdoors is guaranteed to bring him one thing: “spiritual nourishment,” he said.
“With my hectic lifestyle, nature allows me to slow down,” he said. “I can pray. I talk to God.”
For Paul and his family, deer season begins with “Camo Sunday.” The members of Berlin Brethren Church are encouraged to wear camouflage.
“In the service, Pastor Tom (Sprowls) prays for safety over the hunters,” he said.
Paul said hunters can encounter many pitfalls, such as falling from a tree, being mistaken for game or experiencing a cardiac issue.
“Older hunters with heart conditions can over-exert themselves,” he said. “Especially trying to carry a 120- to 180-pound deer out of the woods.”
The Somerset County resident is light-hearted about deer jokes.
“What do you call deer in space?” Paul said. “Starbucks.”
And for this hunter, there is something special about being in the woods as the sun is coming up.
“At 5 a.m., the birds are singing,” he said. “The squirrels are coming out of the trees. This is the best part of the day.”
LaToya Bicko is a Johnstown freelance writer.
