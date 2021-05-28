As members of the U.S Reserve components return to civilian jobs, they sometimes need help reconnecting with their employer.
For the past decade, retired Command Sgt. Maj. Harry Joseph Zeznanski was always the first to jump in as an advocate, said those who knew him.
It didn’t matter what part of the state the soldier or sailor was from, Zeznansky took the call, said Marty Kuhar, Pennsylvania Chair of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR).
Zeznanski, who lived in Bedford County, gave himself to his volunteer role as ombudsman for the organization.
“He was one of the best in the country, to be honest.” Kuhar said.
Federal law protects jobs of members of the Reserve components when they are activated.
As a trained ombudsman, Zeznanski was integral to helping employers understand their obligations, Kuhar said.
A soldier may return home from active duty and call their employer only to find their job was eliminated, or perhaps they were demoted.
“Employers do not know they did wrong in most cases,” Kuhar said. “The soldier would call ESGR and be assigned an ombudsman to investigate and explain the law to the employer.”
Zeznanski, 64, who passed away in January, also served as chairman of the ESGR’s six-county region, including Cambria.
Zeznanski’s family supported his work and the organization wanted to honor that, Kuhar said.
Cases Zeznanski took on as ombudsman would often take hours to research, costing Zeznanski’s family time with him.
So this week, his family was presented with a glass plaque in recognition of their extraordinary support of Zeznanski in his roles with the ESGR.
For the award presentation, Kuhar was accompanied by William Richards who succeeded Zeznanski as Mountain Area Chairman and ombudsman.
Kuhar said Zeznanski had a knack for addressing employers in a nonthreatening way, but in a way that showed the employer their error.
“He knew the law,” Kuhar said. “When he talked to an employer, he really explained it in a way that they saw immediately, ‘Hey, we have to hire this young fella back.’ In fact, he was called upon to train other ombudsmen across the state.”
Richards said Zeznanski set an outstanding example for him to follow.
“He would take cases as soon as they came in,” Richards said.
“He would be the first one to volunteer. He would take them from all over Pennsylvania.”
